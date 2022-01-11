The X-Men: The Animated Series is the animated television series of Marvel Comics’ popular team, the X-Men. It aired on Fox Kids in 1992 and was based upon the original comic book series that first appeared in 1963. The show features a number of characters that are not only well known but also iconic to this day. This includes Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm, Rogue, and Gambit, just to name a few.

Who is X-Men?

Professor Charles Xavier and his team of mutants are ever ready against corrupts, and evil forces. Xavier started the X-Men to use their powers for good and to protect humans, who are scared of mutants. The team is made up of powerful superheroes with amazing abilities that make them stand out from regular people. The series follows the mutant team as they work together to fight villains and save innocent lives. They must also battle against Xavier’s siblings, Juggernaut, and other evil beings who want to do harm to humans or mutants themselves. Over the course of five seasons and 76 episodes, the X-Men learn more about themselves and what it means to be a hero.

Why X-Men is worth watching?

If you are looking for an exciting superhero show with great characters and storylines, then look no further than X-Men: The Animated Series. This series is perfect for anyone who loves comics, action, and adventure. With its great writing and exciting plotlines, you will be hooked from the first episode. So, if you are in the mood for some good old-fashioned superhero fun, then be sure to check out X-Men: The Animated Series. Beast played by George Buza said, “There’s a lot of action in this show and it can get pretty intense at times. But there are also some very touching moments between the characters which make working on the project even more rewarding for me.”

The series follows the team as they work together to protect a world that hates and fears them. The show is often praised for its strong character development, excellent writing, and top-notch animation. It’s no wonder that it has become one of the most popular animated shows of all time. If you’re a fan of the X-Men or just want to check out an amazing animated series, be sure to check out the X-Men: The Animated Series. You won’t regret it!

Who are in the band of X-Men?

First things first. The team of X-Men was founded by Prof. Charles Francis Xavier aka Professor X played by Cedric Smith. The X-Men team includes:

Dr. Henry Phillip “Hank” McCoy aka Beast (by George Buza)

Jubilation Lee aka Jubilee (by Alyson Court)

Jean Elaine Grey aka Phoenix (by Catherine Disher)

James “Logan” Hawlett aka Wolverine (by Cal Dodd)

Eric Magnus Lensherr aka Magneto (by David Hemblen)

Ororo Munroe aka Storm

Remy Etienne LeBeau aka Gambit

Scott Summers aka Cyclops (by Norm Spencer)

Anne Marie aka Rogue (by Lenore Zann)

What is new coming about X-Men?

Disney+ has announced its aim of reviving the classic X-Men heroes in November. It’s been all over that Disney+ is getting a reboot called X-Men ‘97. It will reprise all the mutant heroes. Cal Dodd on 7 January has tweeted a picture showing him in the recording studio. Dodd wrote in the caption, “Guess what I was doing in the studio today? SO great to be back!!! #Wolverine #DisneyPlus #xmen #XMen97 #xmentas” This tweet made the fans all over the globe thrilled. Fans cannot wait for the new instalment to come.

X-Men '97 will be an animated series on Disney+, continuing the story of X-Men: The Animated Series and it's bringing back original creators and voices!https://t.co/KCJ8KsNvdO pic.twitter.com/p4udmN42ue — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 12, 2021

What does the cast have to say about their roles in X-Men?

Professor Charles Francis Xavier played by Cedric Smith said, “I’m very pleased with the way the show turned out. I think our team of writers did an excellent job in capturing the essence of the X-Men characters.” he further said, “I was very pleased with the role. It’s a great part and I think it will be popular.” Beast played by George Buza said, “It’s one of those rare opportunities where an actor can play two parts in the same show. I’m really looking forward to doing justice to both characters.” Gambit played by Remy Etienne LeBeau said, “This is my big chance and I’m not going to blow it.” Cyclops Played by Scott Summers aka Norm Spencer said, “I’m just glad that I could do my bit to help save the world from Magneto and his evil schemes.”

Rogue played by Anne Marie aka Lenore Zann said, “I hope people like my character as much as they liked the comics.” Wolverine voiced by Cathal J. Dodd said, “These are some great guys to work with and I know we’re going to make a great show.” Magneto voiced by David Hamblen said, “I will destroy you all for daring to cross my path!” Jean Grey voiced by Catherine Disher said, “I just hope that I’m doing my character justice.” Jean Grey continued saying, “The scariest thing about Mystique though isn’t her appearance–it’s what she chooses to do with those powers. She wants nothing more than revenge against Magneto and will stop at nothing until he pays for his crimes.” Cyclops voiced by Norm Spencer said, “I really like how our team has managed to incorporate elements from both the comic book series as well as the original X-Men animated television shows into one new exciting package with X-Men The Animated Series .” Wolverine continued saying, “He is part Native American mutant who possesses animal senses including smell, hearing, and night vision. He can track anyone anywhere–even through walls. His sense of smell is so acute that he can detect subtle changes in a person’s scent to tell if they are lying, scared or excited.”

So, go watch out X-Men. You are missing one of the great superheroes.