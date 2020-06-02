Entertainment Leaders Launch Covid-19 Production Guidelines

the agreement It occurs after a long period of negotiation between various groups, including actors, directors, and teams, and is based on extensive testing, temperature controls, cleanup measures, and physical distance when possible. The parties also acknowledge that revisions may be necessary in the future.

Certain activities, such as writing and casting, are still recommended to be carried out practically whenever possible. At the same time, other parts of the production, including live studio audiences, are discouraged with restrictions such as social distancing measures when used.

Actors and other artists, the report notes, are "more vulnerable because they cannot wear PPE [personal protective equipment] when the cameras are shooting, and often will not be able to engage in physical distancing." That will require a higher frequency of testing for themselves and those with whom they are in close contact.

There are some activities, such as makeup and fight scenes, where stronger safeguards are not possible, the report acknowledges.