EPA approves Lysol Desinfectant Spray as effective against Covid-19

Lysol Desinfectant Spray and Lysol Desinfectant Max Cover Mist meet EPA criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the ongoing pandemic, based on laboratory tests that found that both products kill virus two. minutes after contact, the agency announced. in a statement on Monday.
Lysol said in a statement that it is currently working on testing the efficacy of other disinfecting products against Covid-19.
"In the face of the pandemic, Lysol continues to work with a wide range of scientific and health experts to educate the public about the importance of hygiene," said Rahul Kadyan, executive vice president of Reckitt Benckiser in North America, the parent company of Lysol.
Of the respondents who acknowledged that they used high-risk cleaning practices to prevent the spread of Covid-19, they are more likely to report cleaning-related health problems.
The CDC recommends that people always read the instructions on cleaning products. When cleaning, wear gloves or other protective equipment. And don't mix cleaning chemicals.