EPA approves Lysol Desinfectant Spray as effective against Covid-19

Lysol Desinfectant Spray and Lysol Desinfectant Max Cover Mist meet EPA criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the ongoing pandemic, based on laboratory tests that found that both products kill virus two. minutes after contact, the agency announced. in a statement on Monday.

While there are more than 420 products on the list of disinfectants that the EPA says are strong enough to prevent viruses "harder to kill" than the new coronavirus, the two Lysol products are the first to be tested directly against the virus and proved effective.

Lysol said in a statement that it is currently working on testing the efficacy of other disinfecting products against Covid-19.

"In the face of the pandemic, Lysol continues to work with a wide range of scientific and health experts to educate the public about the importance of hygiene," said Rahul Kadyan, executive vice president of Reckitt Benckiser in North America, the parent company of Lysol.