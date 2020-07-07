EPA Approves Use of Lysol Surface Disinfectants Against COVID-19

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Monday that it approved the first two surface disinfectant products, both manufactured by Lysol, against the new coronavirus.

The products – Lysol Desinfectant Spray and Lysol Desinfectant Max Cover Mist – were approved by the agency based on laboratory tests that showed they were "effective" against COVID-19, according to an EPA statement.

"EPA is committed to identifying new tools and providing accurate and up-to-date information to help the American public protect themselves and their families from the new coronavirus," said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. "EPA's review of products tested against this virus marks an important milestone in the entire Trump administration's approach to fighting the spread of COVID-19."

A study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), CDC, UCLA and scientists at Princeton University in March found that the virus can remain infectious on surfaces for days. The study in the New England Journal of Medicine also suggested that people can contract the virus "after touching contaminated objects."

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have backtracked on the exact terminology used regarding the transmission of the coronavirus from contaminated surfaces, their website now says: "It may be possible for a person to obtain COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus and then touches your mouth, nose, or possibly your eyes. "

"This is not believed to be the primary way of spreading the virus, but we are still learning more about how this virus spreads," added the CDC.

Before pesticide products can legally claim to kill a SARS-CoV-2-like pathogen, they must be licensed by the EPA based on a data review.

"EPA approval recognizes that the use of Lysol Desinfectant Spray can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on hard, non-porous surfaces," said Rahul Kadyan, EVP NA Hygiene for Reckitt Benckiser, the parent company of Lysol.

Reckitt Benckiser previously warned people against using disinfectants to treat the new coronavirus, after President Trump's suggestion that injecting disinfectant could help people infected with the virus.

"Lysol is currently testing the efficacy of other disinfectant products in the brand portfolio," said Ferran Rousaud, director of marketing for Lysol.