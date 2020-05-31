Epic Games Store Launches Successful Steam Releases in Early June • newsdio

The exclusive Epic Games store arrives on Steam on Monday, June 8.

Coffee Stain Studios' first-person factory building simulator launches on Steam and then in early access form.

In the video below, Coffee Stain's programmer and community manager Jace Valetti explains why it has been difficult for the studio to announce a specific release date for Satisfactory thus far, saying it was partly about avoiding the crisis.

Satisfactory was first revealed in 2018 and entered Early Access exclusively at the Epic Games store last year. In June 2019, Coffee Stain revealed that Satisfactory was a huge success on Epic's platform, where it sold over 500,000 units in just a few months. Satisfactory is, in fact, the best release from developer Coffee Stain, which is behind Goat Simulator.

Our Robert Purchese played Satisfactory and I really enjoyed it. "The last thing I want to do when I land on a beautifully virgin, lush and exotic alien planet is to build a gray and smoke clunking factory," he wrote. "But that's what Satisfactory makes you do, that's what it's about, and it's both awful and inspiring."