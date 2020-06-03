Episode 84 "We Listen": Rihanna doesn't brag

In this episode:

Hollywood is full of humblebraggers, but Rihanna knows exactly how to lead by example when supporting her causes.

Lea Michele is in trouble after being accused of making the life of her former "Glee" star a "living hell."

And Tim Gunn has finally embraced the idea of ​​soft, comfortable clothing.

Rihanna does well

Rihanna paused its three fashion and beauty companies for the day.

"We are not buying s-t !!! and we are not selling s-t either! Gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF !!!", the singer, 32, posted on Twitter Tuesday morning.

He also shared a photo of a black square as part of the Blackout Tuesday social media campaign, in response to ongoing protests demanding justice for George Floyd and police brutality.

Each of Rihanna's three companies, Fenty, Fenty Beauty, and Savage x Fenty, has replaced their regular home page with a message of solidarity with the movement.

Lea Michele's past haunts her

Lea Michele has been accused of making the life of his former "Glee" star a "living hell" during his time on the hit series.

Samantha Ware, who played Jane Hayward, called Michele, 33, for "traumatic microaggressions" after the star tweeted about the Black Lives Matter movement writing, "George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and must end. #BlackLivesMatter. "

Ware, 28, retweeted Michele's message and replied, "LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A HELL ?! CAUSE YOU WILL NEVER FORGET. I THINK EVERYBODY WAS TOLD THAT IF YOU HAD YOUR CHANCE, YOU WOULD HAVE ST IN ME WIG! AMONG OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME ASK A CAREER IN SANTO …

Page six has contacted Michele's representative for comment.

Tim Gunn gets cozy

Tim Gunn, the famous fashion consultant, says that the impossible has happened during the blockade: now loves comfortable clothes.

"I used to condemn the whole notion of dressing comfortably," he said during a 92nd Street digital event, adding that after weeks in "pajamas and loose clothing," real clothing is "an absolute assault on your body! You think, "I feel so constrained … I feel like I'm wearing a wetsuit!" I have tremendous empathy now with people who want to dress comfortably. "

Gunn showed how far he felt comfortable, mentioning: "I have just below my waist, only underpants and a pair of socks."

