Epix's Laurel Canyon explores the center of a musical revolution

Mandatory streamers: Laurel Canyon from Epix explores the center of a musical revolution

For the week of May 25, Epix's excellent two-part documentary Laurel Canyon It takes us back to a rustic canyon in the heart of Los Angeles that was the center of a musical revolution.

Epix

Lauren Canyon, documentary premiere: The two-part series of documents opens the curtain on a mythical world and provides a close look at the lives of the musicians who inhabited it. Through a plethora of rare and newly discovered audio recordings and recordings, the series presents an intimate portrait of the artists who created a musical revolution that changed popular culture. Exclusively immersive and experiential, this event takes us back in time to a place where a rustic cannon in the heart of Los Angeles was turned into a musical Petri dish. Featuring music by Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, The Doors, Linda Ronstadt, Eagles and many more. Laurel Canyon will premiere on Sunday, May 31.

Apple TV +

Central Park, series premiere: Animated musical comedy voiced by Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Titus Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs, and Kathryn Hahn follows a family of caregivers, the Tillermans, who live in the titular New York town. As park manager Owen and journalist Paige raise their children, they must fend off the hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long-time assistant, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos. Central Park will begin airing on Friday, May 29.

Hulu

Ramy, season 2 premiere: Co-created by Ramy Youssef, Ari Katcher, and Ryan Welch, the series follows a first-generation American Egyptian who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided neighborhood of New Jersey. The series seeks to bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it's like to be caught between a Muslim community that thinks life is a moral test and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences. The second season of the Golden Globe-winning drama will feature Ramy's new journey into self-exploration with guidance from Oscar-winning Sheikh Ali Mahershala Ali. The new season will launch on Friday, May 29.

AMC

Test, miniseries premiere: Starring Matthew Macfadyen, Sian Clifford and Michael Sheen, the miniseries tells the extraordinary and sensational story of how Charles and Diana Ingram attempted a "bold heist" in the contest. Who wants to be a millionaire? Major Ingram, his wife Diana, and an accomplice, Tecwen Whittock, who was sitting in the audience, were accused of cheating for a million pounds in what was the most popular game show on earth in 2001 The couple was tried for conspiring to cough during the recording to indicate the correct answers to the multiple choice questions that the host, Chris Tarrant, asked the Commander. Exam will premiere on Sunday, May 31, while the entire series will be available to enjoy AMC Premiere.

HBO Max

Love Life, series premiere: Anna Kendrick stars in Paul Feig's new romantic comedy anthology series about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we are on the road with make us who we are when we finally break up with someone forever. The series will continue the search for love of a different protagonist each season, with each half-hour episode telling the story of one of their relationships. The series is now airing on HBO Max.

Netflix

Space Force, series premiere: Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee Steve Carell stars in the new Netflix comedy series, following General Naird de Carell and the difficulties he must face in proving to everyone that he can lead the new government agency to success. Also starring Oscar nominee John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Diana Silvers, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Tawny Newsome, and Alex Sparrow, Space Force will begin airing on Friday, May 29.

Renovations

Elite season 4: Netflix has renewed its Spanish drama Elite for a fourth season, which will feature some changes in the cast. The first three seasons of the series are available to stream now.

FX renewals: FX has renewed It's always sunny in Philly for a record 15th season, along with Pamela Adlon's comedy series better things for a fifth season, What we do in the shadows for season 3 and a second season of the documentary series The weekly.

ABC renovations: ABC has renewed American housewife, The Bachelor, Blackish, The Conners, Dancing with the stars, The goldbergs, A million little things, Mixed-ish, The noob, Shark tank, Stumptown, 20/20and Who wants to be a millionaire. Those shows join the previously announced renovations for Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The good doctor, America's Funniest Home Videos, American Idoland the Bachelorette party.