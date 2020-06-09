Epstein says the Cubs plan to create a diversity committee

The Chicago Cubs are creating a diversity committee to help improve the organization's standards and practices.

Owner Tom Ricketts and President of Business Operations Crane Kenney are leading the plans, according to President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein.

The recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery have sparked protests across the country. Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck while Floyd was handcuffed and said he couldn't breathe.

The protests have also led sports organizations to take a closer look at their history and policies regarding diversity.

"I would like to start by offering my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the countless victims who continue to lose their lives to racist violence in this country year after year, decade after decade, century after century." Epstein on a conference call Monday before the amateur baseball draft.

“I join my Cubs colleagues in supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and the protesters who are doing everything they can to make this a true turning point in our history. At this moment, silence is complicity, and it is important that all our voices are heard, "he said.

Epstein said the committee "can make sure we set better standards for ourselves and hold ourselves accountable and better on this issue."

But the longtime baseball executive isn't waiting for the committee when it comes to taking a closer look at his work, recently examining his own hiring practices.

"Most of the people I've hired, if I'm honest, have backgrounds similar to mine and are very much like me," said Epstein. "That's something I need to ask myself why. I need to question my own assumptions, my own attitudes. I need to find a way to be better."