Epstein victims' lawyer believes Ghislaine Maxwell will die in prison

Ghislaine Maxwell will likely commit suicide or "be silenced" in jail, according to reports by a victim lawyer, a year after correctly predicting Jeffrey Epstein's untimely death behind bars.

"I don't think she will get out of jail alive," Spencer Kuvin, an attorney for several Epstein victims, told The Daily Mail.

"I said the same thing about Jeffrey Epstein and people laughed at me," he told the news site.

"I think she knows too much information, I just have this feeling."

Maxwell, who was arrested Thursday by the feds on charges he prepared for underage women to have with Epstein, is being held without bond at the Merrimack County Jail in New Hampshire.

Experts told the Post on Friday that there is a good chance that 58-year-old British high society will be transferred to the Lower Manhattan Metropolitan Correctional Center, the same facility where officials say Epstein hanged himself last August while awaiting trial. for sex trafficking.

Kuvin told the store that there are some reasons why he feels Maxwell will suffer the same fate as Epstein.

"It may be that she cannot handle the fear of what is going to happen to her and take matters into her own hands or there will be people who are very afraid of what she has to say," he said.

Prosecutors on Thursday did not rule out the possibility of Maxwell cooperating in his investigation.

"In the event that even if she did become a cooperative, I think we could deal with that," said Audrey Strauss, the United States' acting attorney for the Southern District of New York, in response to a question about a charge for perjury filed against Maxwell