Epstein victims will begin filing claims through the compensation fund

Dozens of victims who claim to have been sexually abused by dishonored financier Jeffrey Epstein will be able to file claims through a victim compensation fund starting Thursday.

The independent claims program is an alternative route to litigation and separates from Epstein & # 39; s Estate, allowing victims, many of whom were minors when the alleged abuse occurred and their statute of limitations has expired, an opportunity monetary compensation.

"This program provides victims of Jeffrey Epstein the opportunity to be heard outside the scope of public court proceedings, and receive recognition from an independent third party as to the legitimacy of their experience and the long-term suffering that has occurred. caused, "Jordan Feldman, co-founder of the fund, said in a statement.

"Treating victims with dignity and respect and providing them with adequate compensation is critical to our work with the Program, even as we recognize that no amount of money will erase the years of pain these victims have endured."

Feldman, who was also the former deputy special teacher for the 9/11 Victims' Compensation Fund, will be in charge of examining the claims and issuing awards based on her discretion from the $ 634 million group linked to Epstein's estate.

Victims who voluntarily opt into the program and are assigned funds will sign a statement agreeing not to pursue any further litigation against Epstein's estate.

Details of the victim compensation fund have been haggled since November when attorneys for Epstein's estate executors first filed a request for the alternative to avoid growing lawsuits against the convicted pedophile, who was found hanging in his prison cell. jail of an apparent suicide in August.

Lawyers representing more than 70 of its victims, as well as the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Virgin Islands, were separated from negotiations on the merits for months, before it was approved in early June.

At the time of his death, Epstein, 66, was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Prosecutors alleged that Epstein paid the 14-year-old girls in cash for massages before abusing them at their homes in New York and Palm Beach, Florida, from 2002 to 2005.