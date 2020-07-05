Epstein's alleged accomplice photographed posing on the British throne with Kevin Spacey

By
Zaheer
-
0
13



The image of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell sitting next to "House of Cards" star Kevin Spacey, who also faced allegations of sexual misconduct, apparently at the Queen's Residence in London, was published on Saturday by the British newspaper Daily Telegraph.

CNN could not confirm why Maxwell and Spacey were in the palace. The newspaper reported that Prince Andrew had invited the couple to the throne room, who was publicly pressured to explain his relationship with Epstein and the allegations of one of his accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Giuffre has alleged that she was forced to have sexual encounters with the prince and other men while she was a minor. They have all denied the allegations.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the photograph. A spokesman for Prince Andrew also declined to comment.

Prince Andrew was a friend of Epstein and has been photographed with Giuffre and Maxwell in the past. In a November BBC interview, Prince Andrew said he had never met Giuffre, and suggested that the photo of him and Giuffre may have been tampered with.

Spacey's career collapsed in November 2017 after multiple allegations of assault and sexual harassment. The charges against him in the US were dropped last July, and he denies most of the claims.

CNN Royal Correspondent Max Foster said the throne represents a symbol of a monarch's authority and that "no one else has the right to sit on it. That would be seen as disrespect for the Queen and the country."

Sitting on the throne at Buckingham Palace is seen as a lesser insult than being on the "upper throne" at nearby St. James's Palace, he said. No one, other than the monarch, has sat in the coronation chair of Westminster Abbey, as far as is known.

Maxwell, the former girlfriend and alleged accomplice of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested Thursday morning and indicted by federal prosecutors in New York for her alleged role in the recruitment, grooming, and sexual abuse of girls under the age of 14 as part one year. Long criminal enterprise.
Maxwell, 58, and Epstein, who died of apparent suicide in August while awaiting trial, are accused of luring the girls to a variety of residences, including his Upper East Side mansion, his Palm Beach property and its sprawling Santa Fe ranch, too. like London, England, where he has a home.

Since then, a United States attorney has urged Prince Andrew, who was a friend of Epstein, to provide information for the investigation. Audrey Strauss, the United States' acting interim prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, said at a press conference that authorities would "appreciate" a statement from the duke, who is Queen Elizabeth's second son.

In response, a source close to Andrew said: "The duke's team remains puzzled as we have contacted the Justice Department twice in the past month, and to date, have had no response."

On Saturday, a friend of Maxwell told the BBC that the socialite "would never" pass on information about the real thing in the Epstein investigation.

Former investment banker Laura Goldman, who said she knew Maxwell after moving to the United States, said she "would have to" go to a settlement with prosecutors.

When asked on Radio 4's Today show if Maxwell would talk about the duke as part of the investigation, Goldman said, "She always told me she would never, ever say anything about him."

"I think she felt that he was her friend and that she was never going to say anything about him."

CNN's Erica Orden, Kara Scannell, Max Foster, and Samantha Beech contributed to this report.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here