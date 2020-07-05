Epstein's alleged accomplice photographed posing on the British throne with Kevin Spacey







The image of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell sitting next to "House of Cards" star Kevin Spacey, who also faced allegations of sexual misconduct, apparently at the Queen's Residence in London, was published on Saturday by the British newspaper Daily Telegraph.

CNN could not confirm why Maxwell and Spacey were in the palace. The newspaper reported that Prince Andrew had invited the couple to the throne room, who was publicly pressured to explain his relationship with Epstein and the allegations of one of his accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Giuffre has alleged that she was forced to have sexual encounters with the prince and other men while she was a minor. They have all denied the allegations.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the photograph. A spokesman for Prince Andrew also declined to comment.

Prince Andrew was a friend of Epstein and has been photographed with Giuffre and Maxwell in the past. In a November BBC interview, Prince Andrew said he had never met Giuffre, and suggested that the photo of him and Giuffre may have been tampered with.