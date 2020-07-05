Epstein's alleged accomplice photographed posing on the British throne with Kevin Spacey

The image of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell sitting next to "House of Cards" star Kevin Spacey, who also faced allegations of sexual misconduct, apparently at the Queen's Residence in London, was published on Saturday by the British newspaper Daily Telegraph.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the photograph. A spokesman for Prince Andrew also declined to comment.
Prince Andrew was a friend of Epstein and has been photographed with Giuffre and Maxwell in the past. In a November BBC interview, Prince Andrew said he had never met Giuffre, and suggested that the photo of him and Giuffre may have been tampered with.
CNN Royal Correspondent Max Foster said the throne represents a symbol of a monarch's authority and that "no one else has the right to sit on it. That would be seen as disrespect for the Queen and the country."
Sitting on the throne at Buckingham Palace is seen as a lesser insult than being on the "upper throne" at nearby St. James's Palace, he said. No one, other than the monarch, has sat in the coronation chair of Westminster Abbey, as far as is known.
Since then, a United States attorney has urged Prince Andrew, who was a friend of Epstein, to provide information for the investigation. Audrey Strauss, the United States' acting interim prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, said at a press conference that authorities would "appreciate" a statement from the duke, who is Queen Elizabeth's second son.
In response, a source close to Andrew said: "The duke's team remains puzzled as we have contacted the Justice Department twice in the past month, and to date, have had no response."
On Saturday, a friend of Maxwell told the BBC that the socialite "would never" pass on information about the real thing in the Epstein investigation.
Former investment banker Laura Goldman, who said she knew Maxwell after moving to the United States, said she "would have to" go to a settlement with prosecutors.
When asked on Radio 4's Today show if Maxwell would talk about the duke as part of the investigation, Goldman said, "She always told me she would never, ever say anything about him."
"I think she felt that he was her friend and that she was never going to say anything about him."
