Epstein's prosecutor's attorney applauds the arrest of the & # 39; monster & # 39; Maxwell, the flame & # 39; architect & # 39; child sex ring

Jeffrey Epstein's prosecutor's attorney, Jennifer Araoz, told "The Story" on Thursday that his client is relieved by the arrest of Epstein's ex-girlfriend and longtime Epstein associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, whom the Lawyer described himself as the "ringmaster" of Epstein's infant sex ring.

"Ghislane Maxwell is a monster and she is now in custody. And that is a very good thing," Daniel Kaiser told host Martha MacCallum. "" My client, Jennifer, is relieved, as [I am], I'm sure, all the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Mrs. Maxwell.

"Mrs. Maxwell was the emcee, she was the architect of Jeffrey Epstein's sex ring," Kaiser continued. "She hid it. She kept it. If it wasn't for her, the ring would not have persisted as long as it would have and she would not have victimized as many people as many young girls, including my client."

Maxwell virtually appeared before a federal magistrate in New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon and waived her right to a detention hearing there, clearing the way for her transfer to New York, where she is expected to be temporarily detained.

Maxwell was arrested Thursday morning on multiple charges of sexual abuse, including conspiracy to lure minors to engage in sexual acts.

Prosecutors are expected to ask Maxwell to remain behind bars, with an arrest memo describing her as a "strong incentive to flee" and posing an "extreme" risk of flight. The document revealed that Maxwell had three passports, access to more than $ 20 million, and international connections.

"This is a good day," added Kaiser. "It is a high-profile conspirator who was finally arrested. My client has been asking for this since last summer, asking for his arrest and is very happy that the federal authorities have done so."

The attorney said he was surprised that Maxwell was in the United States and told MacCallum that he had been searching for the fugitive since August.

"We couldn't find her. I suspected that the FBI probably, which tracks her, knew where she was, but we couldn't find her," Kaiser said. "So I thought that she might be abroad somewhere inaccessible. So I'm relieved that I was available to arrest her."