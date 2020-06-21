Eric Trump at the Tulsa President's rally: "You need the spirit back in the country"

Trump Organization Executive Vice President Eric Trump spoke to "Fox Report" presenter Jon Scott on Saturday from the site of his father's meeting in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"We have taken every precaution and the people here, I can tell you, they feel very safe. They feel very comfortable. They feel very safe. We have done it the right way. But at some point, you have to reopen our country." Trump said.

"And people have made their individual decisions to come," he said Saturday, hours before his father was ready to take the stage at his first campaign rally in months. "And people are obviously having a good time. And you know what, John? You need the spirit in the country."

"This is what the country wants. This is really a great example of where the country wants to go. They want this energy. They want the spirit. They want to get out of their house," Trump said. "And I can tell you, as you can probably hear right now on camera, people want to be here and they're having a great time."

The demonstration is the first since the coronavirus pandemic closed much of the country in March.

Trump supporters lined up for days to secure their seats at the event, and the Trump campaign had touted receiving more than a million ticket requests.

But the rally raised concerns that it could be a "super propagator" event for the coronavirus, as it is taking place in an indoor arena. The Trump campaign has said it intends to perform temperature controls, distribute hand sanitizer, and distribute masks.

Scott asked about concerns about the president's event during the coronavirus pandemic.

"They don't care if there is a protest of thousands of people walking down Fifth Avenue in New York City," Trump said. "But as soon as you get a great group of people, friendly people, you know, innocent and nice here who want to come for a great cause, suddenly because he is my father and it is because he is incredible, because he is a platform that they do not approve of. You know, they all go crazy. "

Trump also dismissed concerns about recent polls showing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden before President Trump.

"Listen, the polls are wrong, John. The polls are rigged. The polls are just not accurate. And I don't think anybody says Joe Biden has enthusiasm in the coming months," Trump said. "He just isn't, he's not enthusiastic. He has no support. He can't participate in the demonstrations. He can't get people to come to him."

