Eric Trump: election fraud, Twitter censorship are real threats to conservatives

Election fraud and censorship on Twitter pose real threats to conservatives, Eric Trump said Saturday night.

"Election fraud is real and is happening absolutely every day. And Democrats don't care," the president's son told presenter Jesse Watters during an appearance on Fox News' "Watters & # 39; World". "And the media wants to ignore it."

Trump, an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, criticized Democrats for trying to push the narrative that election fraud involving mail ballots does not exist.

BIDEN SAYS TRUMP WILL TRY & # 39; STEAL & # 39; THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

President Trump tweeted last Sunday that due to the "process" that voters must follow to obtain an absentee ballot, such a vote is safer than the general vote by mail, and noted a New Jersey election fraud scandal in May as evidence that universal voting by mail would cause widespread problems.

Watters then asked Trump about Twitter, alleging that the microblogging site was pushing a narrative in favor of voting by mail, something Trump said was "dangerous."

"You and I, and all the other conservatives out there, have known what has been going on all along," Trump said. "I mean, every type of open conservative has been banned behind the scenes, behind the scenes. There's just no question."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump also said that any Twitter censorship against conservatives would backfire on Democrats because of Americans' love for freedom of expression.

"It's going to cost you the election because the only thing the Republicans do, the only thing the Americans don't want to happen to them is to silence their freedom of expression, right?" Trump said. "We have First Amendment protection for a reason. Americans are fundamentally rooted in their DNA, they believe in freedom of expression.

"And I'm telling you, it's going to backfire on them. Don't take that ability away from the Americans. And there is no better way, there is no safer way, to get the Americans to go to the polls to vote for Donald Trump to suffocate his freedom of expression ".

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.