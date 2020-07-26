Eric Trump on Biden's meeting with Obama: "How daring it is to get out of your basement"

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, appeared Saturday in "Watters & # 39; World" and criticized the alleged Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for not answering difficult questions from the press, describing him as "arrogant" and saying that he is doing a "taunt". of the presidential election.

"How daring it is to get out of your basement and have an interview with your friend sitting on a couch. I mean, it's really amazing, isn't it?" Trump said of Biden's socially estranged conversation with former President Barack Obama. "This week Joe Biden called an Arizona city and said, 'It's wonderful to be with you, wonderful people from the great city of Arizona.' I mean, this guy … he's incredible."

"He won't answer questions, he won't answer questions. He certainly won't sit down with interviews with people like Chris Wallace," Trump said.

The president's son also criticized the former vice president, along with Obama, for blaming everything on his predecessor, former president George W. Bush, while taking credit for the Trump administration's strong economy before the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump continued to criticize Biden, mocking his press conferences and making a stark contrast to his father's interaction with CNN correspondent Jim Acosta.

"[President Trump is] approached on stage when he does the White House briefings. There are people like Jim Acosta, who is yelling at him," Trump told host Jesse Watters. "[Biden] is literally reading a shortlisted list of journalists. They're not even journalists. I use 'journalists'. You know,' Oh yes, I'd like to have my friend from my hometown Wilmington's 'Give me a break. Give me a break.'

"It is almost arrogant, to tell the truth, that he is mocking the US election," Trump added.