Eric Trump tears Biden apart after first press conference in 89 days: "Man has no fight on him"

Trump Organization Executive Vice President Eric Trump told "Hannity" on Tuesday that Democratic nominee Joe Biden's alleged press conference showed that the former vice president "has no fight on him."

"First of all, I had zero energy … I have to see this [and] I had a hard time seeing it," the president's second son told host Sean Hannity. "I mean, everyone was falling asleep. It didn't make any sense. He was tripping over that … He doesn't have confidence. He didn't answer anything. Everything he said was very … generic. The man has no fight on him."

BIDEN ACCUSES TRUMP OF & # 39; DERELICCIÓN DE DERECHO & # 39; ABOUT RUSSIA CONCRETE REPORTS IN THE FIRST PRESS PRESENTATION NEAR 3 MONTHS

Biden made the headlines while answering questions from reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, including his announcement that he would not hold campaign rallies due to the coronavirus pandemic. He also said that Confederate statues should be removed from public places and placed in museums, but he urged government officials to "protect" the statues of other historical figures such as Christopher Columbus and George Washington.

Biden, 77, also told Fox News' Doug McKelway that he is "constantly undergoing tests" for cognitive decline.

Eric Trump criticized the media for his performance before the presser, saying it was another example of the double standard between his dealings with Biden and his dealings with his father, President Trump.

"You see these little softballs where Joe Biden is reviewing this list …" Trump said. "And by the way, there's no question that he had the questions and the interview questions there, because every time he called someone he looked down and read his notes."

"The double standard is incredible. People see it," Trump said. "They see that the media is 99 percent in that field and they see how unfair the system is."

Trump said he couldn't imagine Biden dealing with countries like China and Russia, while praising his father.

"Can you imagine him going against China? Can you imagine him going against Russia?" I ask. "My father took over the whole world, took over Europe, you know. He took over the UN. He took over China. He took over Mexico. He took over the whole world. Guess what? Our country and using us and abusing us. "

