erik-moses-is-first-black-track-president-in-nascar-history

(Newsdio) Erik Moses, a former XFL team president, is the first Black person to be named president at a NASCAR track.

Moses was named president of Nashville Superspeedway, Dover Motorsports announced Friday in a statement.

“I am excited to join the team at Dover Motorsports to lead the reopening of the Nashville Superspeedway and bring the excitement of Cup Series racing to Middle Tennessee,” Moses said. “I have long admired NASCAR for its commitment to the fan experience and am thrilled to have the opportunity to create the optimal race day experience that NASCAR fans deserve in a market that has such a rich history with the sport.

Moses called Nashville “one of the hottest markets for sports, entertainment and live events,” in the statement.

“I look forward to working with local stakeholders and partners to leverage that momentum to establish the Superspeedway as a premier live events venue serving the greater Nashville region,” he said.