Erika Jayne Claps Back at Troll Who Shades Cop Son

Beverly Hills Royal HousewivesErika Jayne slaps the troll who protected her police son. At such an uncertain time, the housewife defended what she believed to be correct and fans respect that.

Erika Jayne has been a tough nut to crack since she appeared in ZIP code 90210. The franchise follows the extremely dirty rich in Beverly Hills stores offering a pinch of drama, to say the least. Erika Jayne, in particular, has shown fans that she is not a gold digger and that she can happily work for her own money as her hits take over the charts. The scenes that have included Erika Jayne so far have been intense as the cameras continue to capture her facial reactions. The other women are getting tangled up in their own drama as Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley are fighting over who the best designer is so far as fans brace for the storm that is Denise Richards.

With all the unrest currently happening in America, it would seem like an important time to join. Sadly, this is the opposite of what a troll did to the reality star. While participating in the blackout Tuesday on social media, an enemy who mentioned that her 26-year-old son, Tommy Zizzo, is a police officer by profession in the state of California. The follower struggled with the fact that Erika Jayne was supporting both parties. Immediately, the blonde responded with a few select words that told the enemy that she had not raised her son to be a racist. She insisted that her son's job was "Protect and serve EVERYONE" saying that it not only protects your own skin color.

Just four weeks ago, he shared a photo of his son in uniform. The singer is usually very particular when talking about her adult son, since she wants him to have her privacy. Erika Jayne had recently been in hot water, thanks to comments she made about Denise Richards 'two daughters, saying that they had probably already had a threesome while talking about Richards' tense demeanor at their dinner party.

It's an unspoken rule in the housewife franchise that stars don't chase kids. Viewers found the Broadway actress's comments amusing, as it only pointed to the fact that Richards had openly spoken that her husband received a happy ending massage. Bravo fans were proud to see Erika Jayne once again defend what was right and defend herself against unwarranted attacks.

