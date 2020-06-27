Ernst on bill that withdraws funds from cities with & # 39; autonomous zones & # 39 ;: & # 39; I don't want to enable those areas & # 39;

Senator Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, joined "Hannity" on Friday to discuss her new bill that would deny federal funds to cities that allow protesters to build Seattle-style "autonomous zones."

"The bill would prevent federal taxpayer dollars from going to those autonomous zones and to mayors and governors who allow the illegality to continue, or those mayors who prevent law enforcement from entering these areas and monitoring how they should be. doing, "said Ernst. she said to guest host Jason Chaffetz.

"We would remove the federal funds that go to those cities," he added. "So we think it's the right thing to do. We certainly don't want to enable those areas. If they really want to be autonomous, then they can exist on their own."

President Trump announced earlier on Friday that he signed an executive order to protect American monuments, memorials and statues and threatened those trying to tear them down with "a long time in prison."

Meanwhile, Attorney General Bill Barr led the creation of a task force to counter anti-government extremists, specifically naming those who support the far-right "boogaloo" movement and those who identify as Antifa.

"I think it's actually quite ironic because we saw the death of George Floyd, a law enforcement officer who had lost morale, was corrupt, lost all empathy for other human beings," said Ernst. "And that's exactly what we see these different groups encompass, it's anarchy, corruption, anarchy, you know, everything they said they were against."

Ernst also criticized the Democratic leadership for blocking the Republican Senate Police Reform Bill, introduced by Tim Scott.

"It is very discouraging when our nation cries out for justice, correction of racial injustice and we have the opportunity to unite in Congress and provide a way forward," said Ernst. "And Democrats blocked it directly, they didn't even want to debate the merits of the bill."

