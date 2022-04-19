In Escape The Field, Shane West plays a farmer who finds himself battling a deadly cornfield that wants him dead. In this gruesome horror film, West must use all of his cunning and strength to survive the nightmarish landscape and the bloodthirsty creatures that live within it. This intense new trailer will leave you on the edge of your seat!

The plotline of the Escape the field

Escape the field is very intense and will certainly keep viewers entertained throughout the entire film. Shane West does an excellent job of portraying a man who is fighting for his life against overwhelming odds.

The trailer also does a great job of setting up the film’s atmosphere and providing glimpses of the gruesome creatures that inhabit the cornfield. Overall, Escape The Field looks like it will be a great addition to the horror genre.

Shane West, Theo Rossi, and others are trapped in an infinite cornfield in the most exclusive video

Shane West (The Punisher), Theo Rossi ( Sons of Anarchy), and a group of other unlucky souls are trapped in a cornfield that seems to go on forever. As they attempt to find their way out, they’re hunted by an unseen terror.

In the exclusive clip below, West’s character David and Rossi’s character Marcus find themselves in a stand-off with some of the cornfield’s residents. It’s a tense moment that sets the tone for the rest of the film.

Character names of the “Escape The Field”

The following is a list of the main actors:

Shane West as Ryan

Theo Rossi as Tyler

Jordan Claire Robbins as Sam

Tahirah Sharif as Cameron

Elena Juatco as Denise

Julian Feder as Ethan

Niki Kerro as Rachel(as Nicole Kawalez)

Dillon Jagersky as Creature

Keith Barnes as Scientist

“Where was the Denise?” says a new video for “Escape The Field.”

In Escape The Field, Denise (played by West) goes missing in a cornfield. Her husband David (played by West) and her friends Marcus (played by Rossi) and Jenna (played by Amber Heard) go looking for her. What they find is a nightmare scenario where the cornfield is seemingly infinite and filled with deadly creatures. The trailer for Escape The Field was released today and it looks like a suspenseful horror film. In the trailer, we see Shane West’s character David trying to escape from a cornfield that is filled with deadly creatures.

The future success of Escape The Field

It will likely depend on word-of-mouth, as the trailer doesn’t give away too much. However, if you’re a fan of horror films, Escape The Field is one to keep an eye on. With Escape The Field, it looks like director Michael Chaves has found his niche in horror films. Escape The Field is Chaves’ second horror film, with the first being The Curse of La Llorona. However, Escape The Field is a step up from La Llorona. While La Llorona was more of a ghost story, Escape The Field looks to be a full-fledged horror film. If you’re a fan of horror films, Escape The Field is one to check out.

Public reaction as well as critics to the Escape The Field trailer

The public reaction has been positive so far, with many people saying that they are excited to see the film. Also, the critics are saying that the film looks like it could be a suspenseful horror film. They also say that the trailer is well-made and tells us enough about the plot without giving too much away.

Likewise, we expect Escape The Field to be a suspenseful horror film that will keep us on the edge of our seats. We also think that the trailer is a good indication of what the film will be like. The release date for Escape The Field is currently unknown, but we will update this post when we know more.

What did you think of the Escape The Field trailer? Are you looking forward to seeing the film? Let us know in the comments below!