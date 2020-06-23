Eskbiochem Hand Sanitizers May Contain Methanol, FDA Warns

The FDA discovered methanol, a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested, in samples of Lavar Gel and CleanCare No Germ hand sanitizers, both produced by the Mexican company.
Eskbiochem did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.
The FDA recommends that consumers avoid the following brands of hand sanitizers produced by Eskbiochem:
- Completely clean hand sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)
- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)
- Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)
- Good Gel Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Gel (NDC: 74589-010-10)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)
Exposure to significant amounts of methanol can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death.
Anyone exposed to these hand sanitizers should seek immediate treatment, the FDA warns.
The FDA asked Eskbiochem SA to remove its hand sanitizer products from the shelves on June 17, but has not yet received a response from the company. The agency recommends that consumers stop using these products immediately and dispose of them in "appropriate hazardous waste containers."