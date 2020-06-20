Eskimo foot no more: ice cream owners will drop the name & # 39; derogatory & # 39;

"We are committed to being part of the solution on racial equality, and we recognize that the term is derogatory," Elizabell Márquez, director of marketing for parent company Dreyer & # 39; s Grand Ice Cream, told CNN in a statement.

The chocolate covered vanilla ice cream bar joins brands like Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben & # 39; s in reviewing the names used and marketing strategies deemed racially offensive. The trend comes amid global protests against police brutality and systemic racism after the death of George Floyd and other African-Americans at the hands of the police.

Dreyer & # 39; s Grand Ice Cream has been reviewing the business for some time, Marquez said.

The name "Eskimo" is commonly used in Alaska to refer to Inuit and Yupik people, according to the Alaska Native Language Center at the University of Alaska. "This name is considered derogatory in many other places because it was given by non-Inuit people and is said to mean & # 39; eat raw meat & # 39;".