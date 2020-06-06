Esper and Milley refuse to testify about the military's role in monitoring the protests, the source says.





On Friday, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy also canceled a briefing for lawmakers, the aide said.

Representative Adam Smith, Democratic chair of the House of Representatives panel, asked Esper and Milley to appear in person before the committee "to explain this internal commitment to the American people" this week, emphasizing that "the fate of our democracy depends on how we navigate in this time of crisis. "

"At a time when our nation is suffering, the President continues to give up any effort to defuse tensions, as we all hoped he would do. Instead, he used force to eliminate peaceful protesters to organize a photo opportunity. Instead of taking a moment of silence Outside the historic St. Johns Episcopal Church to pray for lost lives, he gathered his friends to take a photo. Instead of doing the right thing, he once again did the absolutely wrong. " Smith said in a statement Wednesday.

"I have serious concerns about using the military to respond to protesters. The role of the US military. In the enforcement of US national law. It is limited by law. It should not be used in violation of those limits and I see little evidence that President Trump understands this fundamental premise, "he added. "I remain deeply concerned about President Trump's seemingly autocratic government and how it affects the judgment of our military leadership."

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment. Politician was the first to report Esper and Milley's refusal to appear before the committee next week. blacksmith He also wrote to Esper and Milley on Wednesday. requesting written answers to various questions about the Pentagons' possible plans to use active duty forces for law enforcement purposes. The deadline for those responses is June 9. The same House of Representatives aide told CNN on Friday that the committee intends to continue to request that both Esper and Milley testify before lawmakers in person, but, so far, they have received no indication from the Pentagon that they are working. to schedule a hearing for a later date. . When asked if he had confidence in Esper on Tuesday, Smith said "he really can't answer that question right now" until he speaks to the defense secretary, which he had not yet done despite requesting a conversation with him. Wait on shaky ground CNN reported Wednesday that Esper is on shaky ground with the White House after saying he does not support the use of active duty troops to quell large-scale protests across the United States and that those forces should only be used in an enforcement role. of the law as a last resort. Speaking from the podium in the Pentagon meeting room, Esper noted that "we are not in one of those situations now," distancing himself from President Donald Trump's recent threat to deploy the military to enforce order. "The option of using active duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a last resort, and only in the most urgent and extreme situations. We are not in one of those situations right now. I do not support invoking the Law of the insurrection, "he told reporters. Esper also distanced himself from a maligned photo outside the Church of San Juan. Esper's Wednesday press conference was lacking at the White House, where his position was already tenuous, several people familiar with the matter said. Esper's comments came on Wednesday after defense officials told CNN this week that there was deep and growing discomfort among some at the Pentagon even before Trump announced Monday that he is ready to deploy active duty forces if local leaders fail to increase enforcement efforts. As the gas floated in the air in Lafayette Park in front of the White House, Trump announced from the Rose Garden that if state or municipal leaders refuse "to take the necessary steps to defend the life and property of their residents "it will invoke The Law of Insurrection, a law of 1807 that allows a president to deploy the United States Army to suppress civil disorder. On Friday, Esper ordered active-duty troops that were flown to the Washington, DC area to return to their Fort Drum base of operations in New York, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said. On Thursday, Esper ordered about 700 of the 1,600 active-duty troops that were brought into the Washington region on Monday to return to Fort Bragg in North Carolina. Friday's order to New York-based troops removes almost all active duty presence to bolster law enforcement. Troops had positioned themselves around Washington on "high alert" to allow their rapid deployment amid protests across the country. McCarthy said a small active duty component of the Arlington, Virginia-based "Old Guard" will remain on standby for assistance, but that he expects them to be removed from alert status this weekend. That will depend on whether protests in the capital remain peaceful, McCarthy added.

