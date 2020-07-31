Esper leads the shift to the Pentagon training materials they called media adversaries and a & # 39; threat & # 39;

"Although adversaries is a common generic term for a person or group that opposes one's goal, it clearly has different implications when used by the military and the Department of Defense normally belonging to groups that militarily oppose us," he said. on Thursday Pentagon chief spokesman Jonathan Hoffman.
"To avoid future confusion and to address concerns raised, the secretary has ordered that we adjust training materials to identify individuals or groups trying to obtain information simply as unauthorized recipients," added Hoffman, referring to the Secretary of Defense. Mark Esper.
Lt. Col. Uriah Orland, a Pentagon spokesman had defended the use of the language in the training program on Wednesday, saying: "Trying to read more about the use of the term obfuscates the clear purpose of the training."
The program contains a slide that reads: "Although media personnel are not generally viewed as a threat, their actions in collecting and reporting classified / private information can be just as damaging."
It also tells those who take it to provide information about members of the media to their organization's security officer if the member of the press asks about information they are not authorized to share.
Esper recently pledged to crack down on information leaks to the media, including unclassified information, by publishing guidance on leaks.
Hoffman said the training program dates back to at least 2010, was last updated in 2015, but was more widely distributed after the publication of Esper's guide.
Esper recently issued two memoranda setting out his guidelines on how military and civilian personnel should interact with the media in an effort to crack down on leaks, including banning defense officials from speaking to the media without an office representative. Department of Defense public affairs, a practice that would make it less likely that Pentagon personnel would speak to the press.