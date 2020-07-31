Esper leads the shift to the Pentagon training materials they called media adversaries and a & # 39; threat & # 39;

"Although adversaries is a common generic term for a person or group that opposes one's goal, it clearly has different implications when used by the military and the Department of Defense normally belonging to groups that militarily oppose us," he said. on Thursday Pentagon chief spokesman Jonathan Hoffman.

"To avoid future confusion and to address concerns raised, the secretary has ordered that we adjust training materials to identify individuals or groups trying to obtain information simply as unauthorized recipients," added Hoffman, referring to the Secretary of Defense. Mark Esper.

Lt. Col. Uriah Orland, a Pentagon spokesman had defended the use of the language in the training program on Wednesday, saying: "Trying to read more about the use of the term obfuscates the clear purpose of the training."

The program contains a slide that reads: "Although media personnel are not generally viewed as a threat, their actions in collecting and reporting classified / private information can be just as damaging."