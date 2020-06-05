Esper ordered the rest of the active-duty troops that came to the Washington region to return to the base of operations.

CNN reported Thursday that about 700 of the 1,600 active-duty troops that were brought into the Washington area were returning to Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

A small active Arlington, Virginia-based "Old Guard" service remains on standby for assistance, McCarthy said.

On Monday, the Pentagon announced that 1,600 active duty soldiers were in the Washington region to be prepared if asked in the midst of the unrest over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, in the custody of officers. Minneapolis Police Department.

This story is breaking and will be updated