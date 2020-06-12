Esper orders review of recent National Guard deployments







The review, which is considered standard procedure after any significant operation, will be led by Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and will specifically assess the National Guard's work with federal and local law enforcement forces in recent weeks, according to a statement. press release. The assessment will address a variety of topics, including training, organizing, and deploying National Guard forces.

"In the past few weeks, the National Guard has acted in a professional and capable manner in support of law enforcement in cities across the United States," Esper said in a statement. "I have the highest respect and I am deeply proud of our soldiers and airmen who served during this period to ensure that peaceful protesters are able to execute their First Amendment rights, and that they and others will not experience violence against themselves and their property."

"I have full confidence that Secretary of the Army McCarthy will lead a solid review," he continued. The report's findings are expected to be sent to Esper in late July, the Pentagon said.

The pass follows a massive activation of National Guard forces to help quell protests over the death of Floyd, a black man who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. Earlier this month, some 74,000 Guard members had been activated in the United States. That's more than at any other time in recent history, according to the National Guard Office.

Speaking from the White House rose garden earlier this month, President Donald Trump said that "we are ending the unrest and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country," adding that he has strongly recommended to Governors who deploy the National Guard to "dominate the streets." " A group of service members who have civilian jobs and train part-time, National Guard troops are generally deployed to their home states by governors or the federal government, who decide the duration of each mission. They can take law enforcement actions when under the command of state governors, unlike military servicemen, who are prohibited by law from doing so unless the President invokes the Insurrection Act. But there is discomfort with the civilian mission among some troops of the National Guard. "I think in the United States we should not get used to or accept uniformed service members of any variety who have to be in a position where they have to protect people within the United States of America," said Army Major General Thomas Carden, the adjutant general of the Georgia National Guard, told reporters last month. He added that "although we are happy to do it and honored to do it, it is a sign of the times when we must improve as a country."

CNN's Scottie Andrew contributed to this report.