Esper reveals guidance on symbols that effectively prohibit the Confederate flag in military installations





The new guideline governs the display and representation of flags at military installations, and although the policy does not specifically mention the Confederate battle flag, it is not among the flags allowed to be displayed.

The new policy comes amid ongoing debate over the display of the Confederate battle flag and whether military installations named in honor of Confederate officers should be renamed. President Donald Trump has resisted renaming these military bases.

Some military services such as the Marine Corps have already issued bans on displaying the Confederate battle flag. NASCAR has also banned the display of the flag at its events and Mississippi recently moved to remove the Confederate symbol from its state flag.