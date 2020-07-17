Esper reveals guidance on symbols that effectively prohibit the Confederate flag in military installations

The new guideline governs the display and representation of flags at military installations, and although the policy does not specifically mention the Confederate battle flag, it is not among the flags allowed to be displayed.
The new policy comes amid ongoing debate over the display of the Confederate battle flag and whether military installations named in honor of Confederate officers should be renamed. President Donald Trump has resisted renaming these military bases.
Some military services such as the Marine Corps have already issued bans on displaying the Confederate battle flag. NASCAR has also banned the display of the flag at its events and Mississippi recently moved to remove the Confederate symbol from its state flag.
"I am committed to deploying the most powerful military force the world has ever known by strengthening the ties of our most valuable resource: our people. That is why we honor the American flag, which is the primary flag that we are empowered and encouraged to display." Esper wrote in the memo, a copy of which has been obtained by CNN.
"The flags we fly must be in accordance with military imperatives of good order and discipline, treat all our people with dignity and respect, and reject divisive symbols," added Esper.
Esper presented the guide on Friday morning to top Defense Department leaders and commanders, noting that the flags are powerful symbols, particularly in the military community for whom the flags represent a common mission, common stories, and special and timeless ties. of the warriors, according to a statement from the Pentagon. .
The new guide applies to public displays or representations of flags by service members and civilian employees in all Department of Defense workplaces, common access areas, and public areas.
It is not prohibited to display unsanctioned flags, such as the Confederate battle flag, in "museum displays, state-issued plaques, graves, memorial markers, monuments, educational displays, historical displays, or works of art, where the nature of the display or representation cannot reasonably be considered as an endorsement of the flag by the Department of Defense, "according to a memorandum on the new policy.
A defense official familiar with the decision told CNN that the decision not to name a specific prohibited flag "was to ensure that the policy of the entire department was apolitical and withstood possible political challenges of freedom of expression, but that the services are still free to act on other flags. "
The official said that "the White House is aware of a new policy."
Marine Corps commander Gen. David Berger issued a policy prohibiting the display of the flag at the facility in April, and the Navy said it was also working on an order to ban the flag.
The defense official said "Esper supports the decision of the Marine Corps."