ESPN suspends NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski after unholy email to Senator Hawley: reports

ESPN suspended NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski a day after a profane email was leaked from him to Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican, according to multiple reports.

Outkick and the New York Post both reported that the basketball reporter was suspended. The newspaper reported that he was suspended without pay. It was unclear how long the suspension lasts.

The incident occurred after Hawley's office sent out a press release detailing a letter he planned to send to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, criticizing the league's decision to limit the messages players can use on their uniforms to "slogans of social justice pre-approved "while" censoring support "for law enforcement and criticism of the Chinese Communist Party.

Hawley wrote in the letter to Silver that "the free expression of the league seems to stop at the limit of the sensitivity of its corporate sponsors."

Wojnarowski, who arguably is ESPN's most prominent reporter and gives so much NBA news on Twitter that his messages have been dubbed "Woj Bombs," apparently did not appreciate Hawley's message.

"F — you," Wojnarowski replied, according to Hawley.

"Do not criticize #China or express support to the police for @espn. It drives them really crazy, ”Hawley wrote on Twitter with an apparent screenshot of the answer.

The ESPN journalist did not censor his message, spelling the four-letter word.

Wojnarowski did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but apologized soon after via Twitter.

"I was disrespectful and made a regrettable mistake. I regret the way I handled myself and am immediately communicating with Senator Hawley to apologize directly, ”he wrote. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know that my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them. "

ESPN also condemned the message in a tweet.

