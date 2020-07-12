ESPN suspends Woj by email & # 39; F – k you & # 39; to the senator from Missouri

Woj's F-bomb has led to an unpaid suspension, The Post has learned.

ESPN has ruled out Adrian Wojnarowski's trip to Orlando from within the NBA this week to report the NBA bubble, according to sources, after Wojnarowski responded to Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) With an email that it said "Fk you".

Hawley had started the exchange by sending a massive letter criticizing NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the league's relationship with China.

However, ESPN declined to comment, his actions will likely become obvious this week when Wojnarowski is not on the air. The end point of Wojnarowski's suspension, if defined, is not yet known.