ESPN's Jay Williams criticizes NBA players for "deaf pitch" complaints

ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams criticized players who complain about living conditions within the NBA's Disney World bubble, calling them "deaf" and challenging them to think of "true Americans who work all days".

In a video posted to Twitter Sunday, Williams, who excelled on Duke's NCAA championship team in 2001 before a motorcycle accident effectively ended his NBA career two years later, called the handful of players who They have targeted social media to complain about the NBA Bubble Rush in Orlando, Florida.

Stars like Joel Embiid of the 76ers and J.R. The Lakers' Smith in recent days have scoffed at the meals provided to all 22 NBA teams, while Smith's teammate Rajon Rondo compared his luxurious hotel room to a Motel 6.

"NBA players cannot be deaf. My NBA brothers, they can't be deaf right now in this current environment, ”Williams said. “We all know the life that NBA players live, you are blessed, you have the opportunity to be on airplanes, you have the opportunity to have millions of dollars in your bank account, you live a different standard of living. But that is drastically different from what true Americans working today are going through.

"You are in a billion dollar bubble," he added. “If you want to complain about your anxieties about COVID-related problems, I understand, complain about that. We all have a right to complain about it. But when I hear the NBA boys complain about the housing facilities, the food they've been given is deaf. It is deaf in tone. I want you to think about the people who work every day and who earn a minimum wage trying to make a living, who go to the factories, who are going to have really tough work environments. "

Williams, 38, also criticized the teams' public relations departments for allowing players to post critical messages on social media. He said, "It wasn't the right look for the league at the moment."

"So when I see guys who are entering a billion dollar bubble, a billion dollar bubble, and they are being given food, they have beds to sleep on, they can't complain about that," Williams said. "Not while you're making millions of dollars, not while your employer is cracking down on you while you're still being paid. When that's not the case for Americans who actually work every day. That bothers me. That bothers me."

The NBA intends to start the games on July 30 with 22 of the best teams. The league has been on hiatus since March when it was suspended due to the pandemic.