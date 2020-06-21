ESPYS honoree Kim Clavel quit boxing to fight coronavirus







Scheduled for the Montreal Casino, the fight would have been the first after winning the North American Boxing Federation women's light flyweight title in December. But then, with the coronavirus, that fight was called off.

Naturally, Clavel, 29, was upset, she told ESPN. She spent days at her home in Montreal crying.

And then, a revelation: he was young. She was healthy. And she had experience as a nurse in a maternity ward before stopping last year to focus on boxing. She knew she could help.

Now, Carnation will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPY Awards on Sunday night. Named after the Arizona Cardinals player who left his NFL career to join the military after the September 11 attacks, the award honors athletes who have served others as Tillman did, according to ESPN.