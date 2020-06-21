Scheduled for the Montreal Casino, the fight would have been the first after winning the North American Boxing Federation women's light flyweight title in December. But then, with the coronavirus, that fight was called off.
Naturally, Clavel, 29, was upset, she told ESPN. She spent days at her home in Montreal crying.
And then, a revelation: he was young. She was healthy. And she had experience as a nurse in a maternity ward before stopping last year to focus on boxing. She knew she could help.
Now, Carnation will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPY Awards on Sunday night. Named after the Arizona Cardinals player who left his NFL career to join the military after the September 11 attacks, the award honors athletes who have served others as Tillman did, according to ESPN.
Tillman joined the US Army's 75th Elite Ranger Regiment. USA And he died in a friendly fire incident in Afghanistan in April 2004.
Clavel thanked the awards for the award, saying she was "very honored."
"Every decision I make, every thing I do, I do it with my heart and with passion. Thank you!" she wrote in a tweet, originally in French.
Carnation has been working in long-term care facilities in Montreal, caring for the elderly during the pandemic. It's a serious position: in Canada, deaths among residents of long-term care facilities, retirement homes and assisted living facilities account for 82% of all Covid-related deaths in the country, according to the International Policy Network Long Term Care.
Carnation has seen a fair amount of deaths, he told ESPN.
"You run, you run, you run. You don't take a break because you can't take a break. Then morning comes, you're exhausted and you give her the next one," she said.
However, this does not mean that Clavel's boxing career is over. His coach told ESPN that he expects Clavel to return to boxing full time. Clavel told CBC, a CNN news partner, that she has continued to train for an hour after her shift.
But even if we don't see Carnation in the boxing ring anytime soon, this is how you can see her take her prize home.
How to view ESPYS
The ESPY Awards, short for Annual Awards for Excellence in Sports Performance, will air Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN2.
With the coronavirus, the award show will look different than it did in the past. The two-hour special generally celebrates the year in sports, but this year's ceremony will highlight inspiring stories of service, perseverance and courage during the pandemic, the network said.
WNBA champion Sue Bird, two-time World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson will host the event.