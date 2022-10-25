Before you are bringing your new pet home, you need to make sure that you are ready for them. You have to invest in supplies that are essential for their comfort and care. The ideal situation is that your pet must have everything available, as soon as they come home.

There are several items that are extremely important for your kitty. From cat scratching posts for sale in Australia to food and water bowls; you must have a list of items ready for them to feel at home, once they arrive.

If you are a new pet owner, then you have stopped by the right place. We have listed some of the most important supplies that every cat owner must purchase. Let’s dig in.

1. Carrier:

Buy a carrier, also known as a crate, for your kitty. You have to take your pet along with you, in this very carrier. Thus, invest in it thoughtfully.

Make sure that it is easy to carry and is comfortable for the cat too. Do not opt for a cardboard box as it doesn’t let air in. This can scare the cat and make them feel uncomfortable with you. Therefore, always buy a high-quality, comfortable cat carrier before you go to pick up your pet.

2. Food and Water Bowls:

Place food and water bowls for the cat, before they arrive at your place. This will set a very welcoming environment for them. Also, make sure that the water and food dish is inviting and clean for the pet.

Check the bottom of the bowels before making a purchase. They must be weighted so that they are not tipped away easily. Furthermore, maintain the hygiene of the bowls. Clean them daily or your cat can fall sick due to unhygienic items.

3. Litter Box:

Litter boxes are available in several styles and sizes. There are self-cleaning litter boxes available too. However, they are costly. Thus, it is always best to choose one that suits your budget. You can always clean the litter box on your own too. It all comes down to your personal preference. Thus, decide and make a purchase accordingly.

4. Scratching Posts:

Cats scratch a lot. And they might get uncomfortable if they can’t do so easily. This is where scratching posts come into become the savior. However, you need to make sure that the scratching post is sturdy and weighted so that it doesn’t fall while the cat scratches.

There are many scratching posts that can be changed into different shapes, according to your pet’s requirements. If you have more than one cat, then having a scratching post for all of them separately, is a good idea.

CONCLUSION:

You can further invest in cat toys too. Make sure that you also buy a collar and ID tag, so that you can always look after them. And they do not get lost.

Make a list of things that you need to buy for your cat before you bring her home and invest in it thoughtfully.