Essure contraceptive device linked to higher rates of pain and bleeding, according to the FDA







The device, pulled from the US market two years ago amid complaints about side effects, is associated with higher rates of chronic pain in the lower abdomen or pelvis and abnormal uterine bleeding compared to surgical sterilization, shows a preliminary study.

Provisional results from the post-marketing study ordered by the US Food and Drug Administration were released Wednesday. The results show that, after each procedure, the incidence of chronic pain in the lower abdomen or pelvis was reported between 9.1% in the Essure group and 4.5% in the sterilization treatment group. tubal. The incidence of abnormal uterine bleeding was reported between 16.3% in the Essure group and 10.2% in the tubal sterilization treatment group, according to the study.

Provisional data also shows that women equipped with Essure had higher rates of gynecological surgical procedures, including surgery to remove Essure, than patients who had tubal ligation. Pregnancy rates were similar between patients with Essure and those who received tubal ligation, Dr. Terri Cornelison, director of the FDA's Women's Health Program, said in a statement.

A total of 1,128 women were enrolled in the study at 60 research sites in the United States. There were 340 patients in the Essure group and 788 patients in the tubal sterilization group.