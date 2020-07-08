Essure contraceptive device linked to higher rates of pain and bleeding, according to the FDA

The device, pulled from the US market two years ago amid complaints about side effects, is associated with higher rates of chronic pain in the lower abdomen or pelvis and abnormal uterine bleeding compared to surgical sterilization, shows a preliminary study.
Provisional results from the post-marketing study ordered by the US Food and Drug Administration were released Wednesday. The results show that, after each procedure, the incidence of chronic pain in the lower abdomen or pelvis was reported between 9.1% in the Essure group and 4.5% in the sterilization treatment group. tubal. The incidence of abnormal uterine bleeding was reported between 16.3% in the Essure group and 10.2% in the tubal sterilization treatment group, according to the study.
Provisional data also shows that women equipped with Essure had higher rates of gynecological surgical procedures, including surgery to remove Essure, than patients who had tubal ligation. Pregnancy rates were similar between patients with Essure and those who received tubal ligation, Dr. Terri Cornelison, director of the FDA's Women's Health Program, said in a statement.
A total of 1,128 women were enrolled in the study at 60 research sites in the United States. There were 340 patients in the Essure group and 788 patients in the tubal sterilization group.
In 2016, the FDA ordered the pharmaceutical company Bayer to collect additional data on the risks and benefits of Essure and compare it to laparoscopic tubal ligation, a procedure commonly known as having the tubes tied.
Then in 2018 Bayer announced that it would no longer distribute or sell the Essure device in the United States. The FDA required Bayer to extend its post-market surveillance study from three to five years.
The FDA said a five-year follow-up of patients in the study is ongoing and that patients are still completing one-year follow-up visits.
"Although Essure is no longer available for implantation in the US, the FDA remains committed to evaluating long-term safety information in women who have received the device, including data from a post-surveillance study. marketing required by the FDA, "Cornelison said.
"The FDA is working with Bayer, the manufacturer of Essure, to modify their study to include an additional interim analysis at one year of follow-up after the patients' permanent contraceptive procedure; this is before the pre-planned analysis at three years," he said Cornelison. additional. "We believe this change is important to continue to closely monitor patient outcomes and communicate the results in a more meaningful way."
The FDA also noted that it continues to recommend that women who have been using Essure successfully to prevent pregnancy can and should continue to do so. According to the agency, women who suspect the device may be related to symptoms they're experiencing, such as persistent pain, should talk to their doctor about what steps may be appropriate.
Removing the device carries its own risks, and the agency said patients should discuss the benefits and risks of any procedure with their healthcare providers before deciding on the best option for them.