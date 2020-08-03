Esther Salas: federal judge whose family was attacked details her son's last words





In a video posted on YouTube, United States District Court Judge Esther Salas said that the gunman who arrived at her home too easily obtained his personal information.

"In my case, the monster knew where he lived and what church we were attending and had a complete file on me and my family. At the moment there is nothing we can do to stop him, and that is unacceptable," he said. "My son's death cannot be in vain, so I beg those in power to do something to help my brothers and sisters on the bench."

Her emotional comments come about two weeks after a man dressed in a FedEx uniform opened fire on his home in North Brunswick. The gunman, a hate-filled men's rights defense attorney who had argued a case before Judge Salas, killed her 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, and seriously injured her husband, Mark Anderl, when they opened the door.

Speaking directly to the camera on Monday, Salas said the shooting came just after Daniel celebrated his 20th birthday at his home with friends from Catholic University, where he was a young man on the rise. "As the afternoon wore on, it was time to clean up the weekend's festivities; Daniel and I went downstairs to the basement and chatted, as we always do. And Daniel said 'Mom, let's keep talking, I love to talk with you, Mom. & # 39; It was at that precise moment when the doorbell rang and Daniel looked at me and said: "Who is that?" "And before I could say a word, he ran upstairs. Within seconds, I heard the sound of bullets and someone yelling, 'No!' She said she later found out that her son protected his father and put the first bullet to his chest. Her husband was shot three times: one in the right chest, one in the left abdomen and one in the right forearm. "While my husband is still in the hospital recovering from multiple surgeries, we are living through all parents' worst nightmare: making preparations to bury our only son, Daniel," she said. "My family has experienced pain that no one should have to endure. And I am here asking everyone to help me ensure that no one has to experience this type of pain. We may not be able to prevent something like this from happening again, but we can do make it difficult for those who attack us to track us. " Salas said he did not know the best way to protect the privacy of the judges and called for a national dialogue to resolve the problem. "Let me be clear and tell you first hand, this is a matter of life and death. And we cannot just sit back and wait for another tragedy to occur," he said.

CNN's Ganesh Setty contributed to this report.