EU blocks funding for cities that declare themselves LGBT-free zones

In announcing the decision on Thursday, the European Commission said it affirmed that the union represents equality for all people.

"EU values ​​and fundamental rights must be respected by Member States and state authorities," the European Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, wrote on Twitter.

"That is why six twinning applications from cities in which Polish authorities participated, adopting resolutions of & # 39; LGBTI free zones & # 39; or & # 39; family rights & # 39; were rejected."

The cities, which have not been identified, had asked to join the European Union's twinning program, which unites cities "to guarantee peaceful relations" and "strengthen mutual understanding and friendship" among European citizens.

Under the terms of the program, which provides funding of up to € 25,000 ($ 29,000), the scheme must be accessible to all European citizens, without any form of discrimination.

Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said: "Six applications have been rejected because the response given by the project's legal representative did not provide the evaluation committee with sufficient assurance that the project would be in line with those general objectives and characteristics."

Jahnz told CNN that he was "not at liberty" to identify rejected applications, adding: "We do not disclose to applicants who were rejected to obtain EU funds, this is really a principle of equal treatment that is in the heart of our selection processes. "

In a statement on Twitter, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said: "Our treaties in Europe ensure that every person in Europe is free to be who they are, live wherever they want, love whoever they want and aim so high as I want. I'll keep pushing for a #UnionOfEquality. "

In March, the International Observatory for Human Rights said that a third of Polish cities had declared themselves "free from LGBTI ideology" since 2019.

While Polish attitudes towards homosexuality are slowly progressing, same-sex marriage is not legal and the overwhelmingly Catholic country remains one of the most conservative and restrictive in Europe for LGBTQ people.

Earlier this month, a city in the Netherlands cut ties to its sister city in Poland after the latter declared a "LGBT-free zone".

Nieuwegein, a city near Utrecht in central Holland, issued a statement announcing the immediate end of their friendly relationship with the Polish city of Pulawy.

The Nieuwegein Municipal Council asked the municipal executive council to cut ties on July 13 after learning of recent reports on the treatment of members of the LGBT community in Pulawy.

CNN has attempted to contact local authorities in Pulawy for comment.