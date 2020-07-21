EU leaders agree on economic stimulus plan





The deal would focus on providing funds through three pillars: creating reforms to help companies recover from the pandemic, implementing new measures to reform economies in the long term, and investing to help protect themselves from "future crises." It would provide hundreds of billions of dollars in grants and loans to member states.

The deal came after days of stalemate and frantic talks that were described as some of the most sharply divided in years.

"We did it! Europe is strong. Europe is united," European Council President Charles Michel said at a press conference on Tuesday. "This is a good deal, this is a strong deal, and most importantly, this is the right deal for Europe right now."

Michel described the occasion as the first time that members of the European Union were "jointly enforcing our economies against the crisis."