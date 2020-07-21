EU leaders agree on economic stimulus plan

The deal came after days of stalemate and frantic talks that were described as some of the most sharply divided in years.
"We did it! Europe is strong. Europe is united," European Council President Charles Michel said at a press conference on Tuesday. "This is a good deal, this is a strong deal, and most importantly, this is the right deal for Europe right now."
Michel described the occasion as the first time that members of the European Union were "jointly enforcing our economies against the crisis."
The commission also agreed on a core budget of 1.1 trillion euros (nearly $ 1.3 trillion) for 2021-2027.
Commenting on the agreement, French President Emmanuel Macron praised the agreement as a "historic day for Europe", while Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said that "the European Union has never before decided to invest so ambitiously in the future".
There had been bitter disputes over some of the terms of the agreement in the past few days. The deal came just hours after Michel presented a new proposal to political leaders on Monday.
The European Union is fighting a savage recession brought on by the pandemic, and the worst-hit countries like Italy and Spain urgently need new economic relief worth hundreds of billions of dollars.
Before Tuesday, any deal had been thwarted by deep divisions over the total size of the recovery fund, how much assistance should be given as grants or loans, and the conditions that should be attached.
The European Commission said earlier this month that it expects the EU economy to shrink 8.3% in 2020, considerably worse than the 7.4% drop predicted two months ago.
The EU senior leadership meeting is the first major in-person meeting of world leaders since the pandemic began.
– This is a developing story and will be updated.