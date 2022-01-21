If you’re looking for a show that captures the chaos of teenage life, look no further than Euphoria. The HBO series just released its second season, and it is even more provocative than the first. The show follows a group of high school students as they navigate teenage struggles and relationships. It’s an honest portrayal of what it’s like to be a teenager in today’s world. If you’re interested in watching something that will keep you on the edge of your seat, then check out Euphoria Season 2! The series is based on the Israeli television miniseries Euphoria by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The series has been created by Sam Levinson. Season Two, Episode Two of Euphoria, “Out of Touch,” just released on January 16, 2022. The series has become HBO’s most talked-about episode since Game of Thrones choked its finale in 2019, as per Variety.

The cast saying of Euphoria

Zendaya as Rue Bennett

Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard

Angus Cloud as Fezco

Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs

Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez

What happened in episode 2?

Nate recovers from his beating in the hospital and refuses to name his attacker to his father. Nate’s dad is determined on finding out who beat Nate, likely so he can retaliate on his own terms. Nate finds himself falling in love with Cassie, who has undergone a depressive period since her abortion and feels inexperienced at being single. Both Nate and Cassie know they should stop seeing each other, but of course, they don’t. Cassie knows Maddy’s love for Nate still continues seeing Nate despite the guilt she feels at betraying Maddy. On the other hand, Jules becomes insecure about Rue’s relationship with Elliot. He is unaware that the two have been frequently taking drugs together. Then we see Kat beginning to lose interest in Ethan. Cal starts investigating Nate’s attack and pressures Cassie into naming Fez as the perpetrator. He and Fez have a tense standoff at Fez’s convenience store, which Lexi witnesses. Cal then confronts Nate, who in turn reveals that he is aware of Cal’s secret sexual exploits and the recording of him having sex with Jules. So, a lot’s happening between these children, and let’s what happens in episode 3.

When is the episode coming?

The new third episode will be coming on January 23, 2022, titled, “Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys”. Make sure you watch the series.

What is the cast saying about Euphoria Season 2?

“Euphoria is a groundbreaking show that captures the chaos of teenage life in a provocative and honest way,” said Hunter Schafer. “I’m grateful to be part of a cast and crew who are committed to telling challenging stories that will resonate with audiences for seasons to come.” Zendaya also had some things to say about Euphoria Season: “This season we’re going even harder, pushing boundaries even further. We want to make sure people know this isn’t your average high school show—it’s raw, real, and intense.”

Sam Levinson said, “I’m excited to continue exploring the lives of these characters and diving deeper into their psyches. I hope the audience will enjoy what we have in store for them.” Nate Foster, played by Jacob Elordi, said “There are going to be a lot of surprises—some things that are really dark, some things that are really funny. The show is going to get even more real.” Mason Ashford, played by Sydney Sweeney, said “This season is about all the different kinds of love there is: love between friends, romantic love, parental love. It’s so beautiful.”

How are critics respond to Euphoria Season 2?

Euphoria Season has been met with critical acclaim, with many praising the show for its unflinching and honest portrayal of teenage life. Rotten Tomatoes has given the season a 95% approval rating, while Metacritic has scored it at 83%.

What can we expect from Euphoria Season?

If you’re expecting a light-hearted high school drama, you’ll be sorely disappointed. This season is dark, twisted, and full of surprises. Expect to see drama, violence, and all sorts of taboo topics explored in graphic detail. Prepare to have your mind blown. If you have not watched out the series do check it out now. You are missing a great deal of teenage drama and stuff. The series going to resonate with all the problems that a teenager goes through.