Euphoria is back for Season 2! If you’re not familiar with the show, it follows a group of high school students as they navigate love, drugs, and self-discovery. The first season was a huge hit, and fans are anxiously awaiting the new episodes of the new season. In this article, we will discuss everything you need to know about Euphoria’s Season 2. So read on if you want to be in the know!

In this post, we will dive back to episode 7 and rewind it.

Episode seven

The seventh episode of the series is titled “The Theater and It’s Double”. It was written and directed by Sam Levinson.

What happened in episode 7?

The highly anticipated school play finally happened and it was so amazing to see how much Lexi was on the screens. The episode opened up with Lexi’s play and ended with a bang as it answered questions and tied up loose ends for all its characters.

The opening scene of episode 7 features Lexi’s play, which begins with a shade towards her sister Cassie. While acknowledging their differences, Lexi realized that she wanted to be just like her as a kid. All of this is done through a character named Hallie, who portrays Cassie in the series. The real Cassie looks on from the audience with teary eyes. The scene then moves to a real-life conversation between Lexi and her older sister.

The audience watches as the relationship between the two sisters changes after one sister’s dad leaves. We see how their dynamic shifts after Cassie befriended Maddy, seen all through Lexi’s eyes. This showed how Lexi was always a sidekick especially when Cassie hit a teenager. Lexi tried holding onto her friendship with Rue, but it too was falling apart due to the addiction.

Rue and Lexi in the picture

Rue watches Jules from a distance, who keeps turning around to also try and catch Rue staring. The two haven’t spoken since Jules’ attempt to stage an intervention and Rue’s awkward encounter in the school washroom, where she muttered “sup?” half-heartedly. On the day of Rue’s father’s funeral, Lexi shares her discovery that Rue was doing drugs in the play Euphoria. It was the moment their friendship started seeing cracks. Next, Lexi and Rue have a real-life moment where Rue passes out on the bed while Lexi tries to comfort her with a poem.

Rue was hanging out with her mother in the present day of Euphoria who expresses her fear of Rue ending her life someday. Also, she confessed that if she had to save just one of her daughters, she would choose Gia, whom Rue supports. In another emotional scene Rue’s mother, Leslie reveals how Gia had been struggling at school – skipping classes and getting detention. She also shared her concerns for Gia’s mental and physical health, with an angry response after Rue claimed that she was “just fine.”

When is episode eight premiering?

The eighth episode of the series is titled “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name”. It is coming on February 27, 2022.

Why you should watch Euphoria?

Euphoria is a groundbreaking show that has been praised by fans and critics alike. With its raw and honest portrayal of teenage life, the series provides a much-needed look into the often overlooked world of Gen Z. If you’re looking for an addicting show with powerful storytelling, Euphoria is definitely worth your time.

What to expect in Euphoria?

Euphoria is a dark and gritty show that doesn’t shy away from tough topics. Season two is sure to be just as intense as the first, with storylines that include drug addiction, mental health issues, and sexual assault. If you’re looking for a show that will make you think, Euphoria is definitely worth your time.

The eighth episode of Euphoria is sure to be just as intense and addicting as the previous seven. If you’re not already watching this series, I highly recommend tuning in on February 27 on HBO. You won’t regret it!