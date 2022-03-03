If you’re looking for a show that takes an unvarnished look at teenage life, Euphoria is a perfect choice. The HBO series follows a group of high school students as they navigate the ups and downs of adolescence. From drugs and drama to mental health and social media, Euphoria doesn’t shy away from tough topics. The show has been praised for its raw portrayal of teenage life, and it’s sure to appeal to fans of gritty dramas like Skins or 13 Reasons Why.

Season 2 of Euphoria just got over and fans are talking all over about the ending. So without further ado let’s get down to the finale once more.

What happened in the finale episode of season 2 of Euphoria?

As the ending draws to a close, Rue lets us know that she stayed sober throughout the rest of the school year. Her farewell words are honestly something she flashed back to Ali saying that the mere idea of being a good person is what can really move you to become a good person. Is there a better way to total up what is going on with just about the fullness of Euphoria High, which is filled with hallways of pretty awful-acting kiddies who occasionally show a flicker of heart underneath it all? Think about it.

You have Elliot, one half of a terribly codependent relationship with Rue who nearly led her to a fatal ending, ultimately acknowledging that he fucked up through a pretty damn emotional song. His voice burns with the hope that both he and Rue will be good people after all of this — even though they are both doubtful what this is.

We can not tolerate going into too much depth about Fezco’s brewing imprisonment, or Ashtray’s likely death. But both brothers execute a crime every day. However, both are technically bad people, we are assuming, If you ask any of the cops in their city. In what might’ve been their final moments together, both Ashtray and Fez are battling to be better — attempting to sacrifice themselves for the other. They want to be well-grounded.

And how about Nate, arguably the worst of them all? He waltzes into a conflict with his father with a USB in one hand and a gun in the other. Literally, kill your father, or help him from doing what he did with Jules with anyone again. For the first time, perhaps in the whole time that we have known the bloke, he does the right thing — holding the USB with him as he turns his back on pops.

What’s up with Rue?

Of course, we’ve to bring it back to Rue. Thanks in part to the nuance of Zendaya’s performance, we had seen traces of the Rue we met this episode — the growing, regaining, even hopeful person — underneath the worst occasions in her addiction. After what was likely the worst night in her life, Rue still returned home, going directly to her mommy, at the end of Episode Five. In the Season Two wrap-up, Rue still hasn’t gathered the courage to apologize to Jules, but she still gives her a kiss on the head. Nearly good, indeed if not completely. It’s the trouble that counts, I’d bet creator Sam Levinson would say. Is it too early to say that the effects are getting better in Euphoria High’s third season? We may only hope.

Why you should watch Euphoria?

The Euphoria series on HBO is one of the most gripping and raw looks at teenage life that has been on television in recent years. The show follows a group of high school students as they navigate their way through the ups and downs of adolescence, including love, drugs, and friendship. Euphoria is not afraid to tackle difficult topics such as addiction, mental health, and sexuality, and does so in a way that is both honest and relatable.

Who is in the cast?

The show features an incredible cast of up-and-coming actors and actresses, including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Sydney Sweeney, Algee Smith, Storm Reid, Maude Apatow, and Angus Cloud. If you have not watched the series yet, watch it now. You are missing out on a great show right now.