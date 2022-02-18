If you’re looking for a gripping show that takes a look at teenage life, Euphoria is a perfect choice. The HBO series has just been renewed for a second season, and it’s easy to see why. The show follows a group of high school students as they navigate the ups and downs of adolescence. From drugs to love and heartbreak, Euphoria doesn’t shy away from the tough topics. If you’re looking for an edgy new show to watch, don’t miss Euphoria!

Zendaya hinted the finale of season 2

Zendaya hinted that the Season 2 finale would give hope and redemption to fan-favourite Rue Bennett. The February 6 episode of Euphoria depicts the character of Zendaya, Rue, who is hit on the ground when her mother, through Jules (Hunter Schafer), finds out that she is back on drugs.

What is Euphoria all about?

Euphoria follows a diverse group of young people from different environments and social backgrounds as they move through challenging areas of addiction, mental illness, love, and self-identity.

When is the next episode coming up?

Episode six titled “A Thousand Little Trees of Blood” premiered on February 13, 2022. The seventh episode of the series will come on February 20, 2022, titled “The Theater and It’s Double”.

Recently Zendaya talked about shooting the series

According to Screenrant, Zendaya admitted that the filming of episode 5 was brutal. “The ending of the season was going to be very different, but halfway through, Sam and I decided we couldn’t leave Rue there,” she said. “We have to look forward to this show.’ “Episode eight will give us a sense of redemption, showing that this isn’t the worst thing you’ve ever done.” Viewers who have heard of Rue’s possible rescue from a trusted source can be sure there is some light at the end of the tunnel about this character and his resolve.

Zendaya teases about the series last two episodes

As part of an all-female cast interview with The Cut, Zendaya teased the many things to come in Rue’s final two episodes and what they might mean to her going forward. The young actress also noted that filmmaker Sam Levinson originally intended the character to have a much worse ending at the end of the season but then decided to change the ending to give the series some optimism.

Why you should watch Euphoria?

You should definitely watch the series as it deals with teenage life issues and all things they go through. The series might be very open about a few topics but it shows reality. The series also talks about mental health issues teenagers go through. Euphoria is a great series to watch if you want to know more about what teenagers are dealing with today. Regardless of how you feel about the series, it’s hard to deny that Euphoria was a captivating show that took an unflinching look at teenage life in America.

Critic reviews Euphoria

One of the things that made Euphoria so powerful was its diverse cast of young actors. Zendaya Coleman, who plays Rue Bennett, received critical acclaim for her portrayal of a drug addict struggling with mental health issues. Commentators and groups have criticized the show for its explicit content, which includes self-harm, excessive drug use, and other serious content. The conservative media group Parents Television and the Media Council described the series as “dark, controlled, degenerate and nihilistic” and asked HBO and AT&T to end it.

The Guardian writes that writers and producers need to find new and different ways to impress the public. The sexual content in the show has been heavily criticized by indieWire’s Ben Travers but Zendaya’s performance deserves praise. He wrote, “After seven of eight episodes, season 2 is exactly what a drama seeks to spark conversation fears most: It can be skippable.” Viewer discretion warnings are shown on the show and websites dedicated to mental health resources are also on the show.