Europe Reacts to US Withdrawal from WHO, Calls for Reform Instead

Europe regrets the formal notification from the Trump administration of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) as it pledges to work to reform the United Nations health agency.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said the move by the United States, the WHO's largest contributor, amid the coronavirus pandemic is a "setback for international cooperation."

Spahn said on Twitter that more global cooperation, and not less, is needed to combat pandemics, adding: "European states will initiate #WHO reforms."

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya said the WHO needs "more autonomy" and that more preparation for future pandemics is needed.

"What we need today is more multilateralism and less national sovereignty as a guarantee to protect our citizens, even if that means that we are going against what others have said in other parts of the world," González Laya told reporters. "Let's not get carried away by the siren songs."

Dr. David Heymann, an American who was chief director of the WHO, said he was "very disappointed" by the United States' decision to leave the agency. He said he hopes Germany and other countries will step forward if the funding and experience of the United States that have benefited the agency ends.

"As much as it would be terrible if the United States leaves the WHO and leaves (with) that experience it has provided over the years, the WHO will continue to function," Heymann said.

The United Nations and the U.S. State Department said Tuesday that the Trump administration had formally notified the UN that the United States would leave WHO next year.

The notification, which could be rescinded by a new administration or if circumstances change, complies with President Trump's vote in late May to end America's participation in the WHO. Trump criticized the UN health agency for its response to the COVID-19 outbreak and accused its officials of bowing to China.

The UN-backed global health agency faced fresh scrutiny when it quietly changed its public coronavirus timeline to say that it had initially heard of the virus on the internet, not from Beijing officials, as it had long insisted.

According to multiple reports, the reviews were carried out on the WHO website on June 29, adding fuel to the fire that Chinese leaders sought to hide COVID-19, and that the WHO helped them do.

The United States provides WHO with more than $ 450 million in funding per year and currently owes about $ 200 million in current and past dues.

Juergen Hardt, foreign policy spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right coalition, said the withdrawal of the United States harms American and Western strategic interests, just as China, a key WHO member state, has played a most important role in international institutions.

"As the largest contributor so far, the United States leaves a huge gap," said Hardt. "It is foreseeable that China, above all, will try to fill this gap by itself. That will further complicate the necessary reforms in the organization. "

"It is even more important that the EU uses its political weight and strengthens its participation in the WHO as in other international organizations," he added.

Earlier Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian defended the WHO, saying the US move was "yet another demonstration that the United States is pursuing unilateralism, withdraws from groups and breaks contracts. "

Global health experts warned that no other agency could do what WHO does and that the departure of the US would severely weaken it and public health in general.

"It is unthinkable and very irresponsible to withdraw WHO funds during one of the biggest health challenges of our lives," said Dr. Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust of Great Britain. "Health leaders in the US bring great technical expertise, leadership and influence, and their loss from the world stage will have catastrophic implications, leaving the health of the US and the world weaker as a result. "

