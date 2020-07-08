European soccer clubs face $ 4.5B revenue drop over the next year

European soccer clubs expect to lose $ 4.5 billion in revenue over the next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study published Tuesday by the European Club Association.

The ECA estimated that clubs in 55 countries face a collective deficit of $ 1.8 billion this season and $ 2.7 billion in the 2020-21 campaign. The analysis excluded possible gains from the transfer market.

"The results demonstrate that the financial impact of COVID-19 on European clubs … is already a seismic shock," said ECA Chief Executive Charlie Marshall.

ECA President Andrea Agnelli, who is also president of the Italian club Juventus, called the pandemic "a true existential threat" to the soccer industry.

FIFA has committed hundreds of millions of dollars of its financial reserves to grant grants and interest-free loans to member federations, which may choose to invest in club football.

The pandemic has affected broadcast deals around the world and has forced it to play games with few or no fans in the stadiums, hurting the club's income.

In the 10 leagues investigated by the ECA, including the five richest in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, the clubs face the loss of 400 million euros ($ 450 million) in ticket sales this season and 1.1 billion euros ($ 1.2 billion) next season.

"The financial impact doesn't stop when the game resumes," said Marshall. "Rather, it will continue in the coming season and we must take steps to create a more sustainable football industry in the long term."

Spending 60% of income on wages is generally considered a balanced benchmark for the best clubs.

The 246-member ECA predicts the proportion will rise from 59.6% last season in the top five leagues to 69.3% next season.

In lower-ranking leagues, clubs that spend more than their total earnings on salaries "could become even more widespread," the ECA predicted.

"The next transfer market will give us the next indication of football's economic motivation and health," said Marshall, "but time must also be taken now to examine more fundamental operating cost structures."