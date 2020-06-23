European Union considers recommendation to block entry to Americans due to increased coronavirus

"The criteria will focus on the circulation of the virus," said an EU diplomat, adding that Brussels is trying to keep travelers away from countries "where the virus is most actively circulating."

No final decisions have been made and ultimately it is up to individual members to decide who can enter each country.

The New York Times was the first to report the possibility. EU diplomats had not seen the drafts of the acceptable traveler lists reported by the Times, but said they are aware that discussions are ongoing.

CNN has asked the State Department for comment.