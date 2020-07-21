European Union leaders agree on a $ 2T recovery spending plan

BRUSSELS – European Union leaders agreed on a $ 2.06 trillion spending package aimed at containing an unprecedented economic recession by resorting to new measures that could ultimately deepen the bloc's economic integration.

The package, built around the bloc's first common debt issue of hundreds of billions of euros, met early Tuesday morning after four days of talks between the bloc's 27 leaders. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron were forced to commit to what would be spent and how much would be awarded in grants.

The leaders finally agreed on a € 750 billion recovery plan. Of that, 390 billion euros will be offered in grants and the rest will be in the form of loans. That is below the 500 billion euros recently proposed by Brussels. The leaders also agreed on a multi-year EU budget of more than € 1 trillion to run from next year to 2027.

"We did it. Europe is strong. Europe is united," European Council President Charles Michel, who hosted the summit, said at a press conference. "We have reached an agreement on the recovery package and the budget. This was, of course, difficult negotiations in very difficult times for all Europeans. This is a good deal. This is a strong deal. "

