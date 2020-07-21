Eva Longoria, 45, flaunts her bikini while hanging out by the pool: & # 39; Saturday Chillin & # 39;

Eva Longoria struts her things.

The 45-year-old actress shared a snapshot of her activities for the day on Saturday, which included sunbathing by the pool.

The former "Desperate Housewives" star donned a two-piece black bikini that featured her figure. She also wore a black hat.

EVA LONGORIA ENJOYS A WHITE SWIMSUIT AND ENJOYS "FUN IN THE SUN" IN MEXICO

"Saturday Chillin," he wrote in the caption, adding a smiling emoji sun.

The photo received much praise from fans in the comments.

"That beauty!!!" A fan wrote. "Have a good Saturday".

"That physicist though!" Another follower erupted.

EVA LONGORIA ADMITS THAT IT IS & # 39; BIG & # 39; IN QUARANTINE: & # 39; THIS IS CRAZY! & # 39;

A third added: "This is how Eva is done! She looks fabulous."

Swimsuit photos are a rarity on Longoria's Instagram, her latest notable coming from January.

In the photo, the actress sat by the pool with sunglasses, a straw hat, and a pink one-piece suit.

"Is it time to stop posting vacation photos?" she wrote in the caption.

That post received many compliments, as did the previous post.

"I never thought a woman could be as charming as YOU …" said a fan. "It looks good," added another.

In May 2019, Longoria gave fans a look at her workout routine. At the time, she posted a video of herself on the cable machine in the gym highlighting her muscular arms and back.

"Get it done before Cannes! Thank you @grantrobertsfit for the past 6 months of torture!" she captioned the photo, referencing the Cannes Film Festival.

Longoria and her husband, José "Pepe" Bastón, whom she met in 2013 and married in 2016, welcomed her son Santiago in June 2018. Longoria is also a stepmother to her three children from her first marriage.

In December of that year, the director-producer spoke openly about taking her time to lose the baby's weight and not pushing herself to reach a certain goal. "He doesn't really succumb to any pressure. So if people were to say, 'Hurry up and lose weight,' I don't know, because I don't hear it," he told People.

"I have had some amazing women in my life, my mother, my sisters, who really taught me about my self-esteem very early in my life. I come from a family of strong women, so it would have been impossible for me to lose my self-esteem" .

"I still love yoga, but my workouts are now more weight training. Very serious weight training. I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and pregnancy," she added.

"You know, he had a baby! He created a human life, so it really wasn't difficult for me to get back into shape. Now I'm working a lot harder and seeing what I eat. I'm just starting to get back into it."

Fox News & # 39; Jessica Napoli contributed to this report