If you’re a fan of the Harry Potter series, you’re probably eagerly anticipating Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. However, if you’ve seen the first Fantastic Beasts film, you may be a little worried about how the sequel is going to turn out. According to many movie critics, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the worst Harry Potter film yet.

The plotline of the Fantastic Beasts sequel

The Fantastic Beasts sequel is significantly more convoluted than the first film, and many Potter fans are upset about the changes that have been made to some of their favorite characters. What’s more, the acting in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has called wooden and uninspired, and the special effects are said to be less than magical. If you’re still planning on seeing Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, you might want to lower your expectations a bit. Otherwise, you’re likely to disappoint.

Names of characters in the Fantastic Beasts

Here are the celebrities listed in the following lines of text:

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander

Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore

Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone

Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski

Cara Mahoney as Waitress

Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald

Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein

Poppy Corby-Tuech as Vinda Rosier

Maja Bloom as Carrow

Paul Low-Hang as Zabini

Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein

Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander

Richard Coyle as Aberforth

Jessica Williams as Eulalie ‘Lally’ Hicks

Wilf Scolding as Frank Doyle (Workman 1)

Kazeem Tosin Amore as Workman 2

Noor Dillan-Night as Workman 3

William Nadylam as Yusuf Kama

‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ outperforms ‘Sonic’ at the blockbuster during the holidays

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” outpaced “Sonic the Hedgehog” to claim the No. The Warner Bros. film starring Eddie Redmayne as magizoologist Newt Scamander took in an estimated $62 million over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, bringing its domestic total to $158 million. “Sonic the Hedgehog” raced to $58 million in its second weekend for a domestic total of $128 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Disney’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” opened in third place with $20 million. Fourth place went to “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which took in $19. Rounding out the top five was Sony’s faith-based film “The Star,” with $17 million.

Ezra Miller, who starred in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, has been detained again here in Hawaii for allegedly assaulting a woman with a chair, according to authorities

Ezra Miller, the Fantastic Beasts actor, was arrested again in Hawaii for attacking a woman with a chair, police say. The Fantastic Beasts star was taken into custody on Wednesday after an altercation at a bar in Honolulu. According to the Honolulu Police Department, Miller was charged with second-degree assault. This isn’t the first moment Miller has run into legal issues. In April, he was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after an altercation with security at an airport in South Carolina.

All you need to know about the ‘Fantastic Beasts’

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald received terrible reviews from critics, with a 27% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was also a box office disappointment, grossing $654 million worldwide against a production budget of $200 million. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the third film in the Fantastic Beasts series and follows Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne ) as he tries to stop the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). The film also stars Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is a complete mess of a movie. The plot is convoluted and makes very little sense. The actors are unrelatable and the performance is unnatural.

The film is also far too long, clocking in at nearly two and a half hours. If you’re a fan of the Harry Potter series, then you’ll probably be disappointed by Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. It’s a mess of a movie that is far too long and makes very little sense. Avoid it if you can.

