Eve, co-host of The Talk, says she's having "awkward conversations" about race with her white husband

Eve is getting honest about their relation with husband Maximillion Cooper amid national protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

The 41-year-old rapper told his co-hosts of "The conversation" on Tuesday that she and her white wife, 47, were having "some of the most difficult and uncomfortable conversations" they have ever had.

"But at the same time, it is a beautiful thing, because … I don't know his life through his eyes," he explained. "He doesn't know my life through my eyes. All he can do is try to understand and try to ask the questions, and he wants to understand, and that's what the nation is, that's what the world has to do." .

"It will be awkward," the actress continued. "Yes, it is going to be uncomfortable. But we have to agree to being uncomfortable in order to come up with a solution."

ELLEN DEGENERES CRIED OVER TWEET SUITE ABOUT PROTESTS SAYING & # 39; PEOPLE OF COLOR & # 39;

HUGH JACKMAN CRITICIZED FOR SHARING PHOTO OF A PROTEST HUGGING A POLICE OFFICER

Eve shared that messages from protesters have kept her calm during these difficult times.

"There are some people who are having beautiful and peaceful protests, with their fists in the air and their hands in the air and all the different colors and genres, all together, on one knee, who want to get over this," he said. "That's what really stops me from getting too excited."

Eve married the British businessman in 2014 after four years of dating, People Magazine reported. She is a stepmother to Cooper's four children from a previous marriage.

Cooper recently took to instagram to share your support for the protests.

DUKE ELLINGTON'S GRANDMOTHER EXPLAINS WHY HE REFUSED TO LEAVE: "THAT EMERGENCY NEVER LEFT HIM"

MEGHAN MARKLE SAYS "THE LIFE OF IMPORTED GEORGE FLOYD", IN GRADUATION SPEECH AT HER HIGH SCHOOL

"These are challenging times … a global pandemic, on the brink of an economic depression, and now the United States is out of control after the horrendous murder of George Floyd," he wrote. “The riots are unacceptable, but the protesters' voices and emotions are strong and clear and action is required. This injustice cannot be ignored. It is our responsibility to deal with discrimination and racism, and treat each other with respect and dignity #blacklivesmatter. "

Protests have erupted across the country following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, while in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day. All four officers were fired last week. If convicted, they could face up to four decades in prison.

In 2016 Eve said People Magazine That "honesty" was key to making their marriage work.

"Honesty and loyalty," he said at the time. "You know we take it day by day, month by month. We respect each other, we are the most real. It is the most real relationship I have ever had. He is my friend. That all sounds cliche, but it's really working. "

Associated Press contributed to this report.