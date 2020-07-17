Even Bryson DeChambeau "Can't Believe" His 423 Yard Trip at the Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio – The first hole in Muirfield Village for PGA Tour players competing in the Memorial Tournament is 473 yards. That's a short par 5 for amateur players.

He was no match for Bryson DeChambeau in Thursday's first round. DeChambeau, who added at least 25 pounds of muscle in the past six months, hit a 423-yard drive at No. 1, dropping 54 yards to the hole.

DeChambeau birdied at No. 1, which was his tenth hole of the round, but finished a disappointing 1-over for the day.

But it was that tee shot that left everyone around Muirfield mumbling. The doglegs hole slightly to the right with a current running down the left side of the fairway, and DeChambeau took an incredibly aggressive line over the trees to nullify the dogleg.

"I hit him a little high in the face," he said. "It definitely came out with less than 2,000 spins, I think. I only saw a ball speed of 191 (mph), and gave a big boost and got a good kick. It's one of those things. "

When asked if he is surprised by some of the shots he hits now, DeChambeau said, "Sometimes I can't believe it. There were years when I hit 5 iron in that hole, and now I'm hitting a small 30-yard shot. It's wild. I feel blessed to have been able to work things out with the driver. I have so much more to work with the wedge and iron set. "

Charles Howell III has played the Memorial 16 times before this year and has never finished in the top 10. His best result was the first time he played the event, a tie for 15th in 2001. However, after Thursday's first round, he is tied for fifth after shooting a 3-under-69.

"I don't have a top 10 here, but I love the golf course," Howell said. "I love being here. I could have fallen in love with the smoothies here first and then the golf course was very close. But I love it here.

"I remember the first year I came here, I played with Gary Nicklaus and Jack Nicklaus. It was a day that I still remember walking around this golf course playing with Jack and Gary and him walking with me and (telling me) what he was doing and his thoughts and design. I've loved it ever since. "

Jordan Spieth, who shot a 2-under-70, said he feels his game will come back to him after a fight that lasted about two years.

"I really have come a long way," he said. "It may not look that way through the results, but I've made a lot of progress in the way I see the lines of vision, committing to the lines." I'm seeing lines on my putter better.

"Overall, now it's about trying to find the timing element as I get my bag up. The rest of the game is starting to get back to normal, and I'm putting together my swing, but the time element is what I have left. That only comes from representatives in the course. A day like today I can get a lot of confidence. "