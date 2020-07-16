Even Donald Trump knows he is in serious trouble in the 2020 race

"I think we have very good poll numbers," he said.

Twenty-four hours later, Trump retired his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, and replaced him with Bill Stepien, a longtime political hand with ties to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

So yes.

While there has long been a massive disconnect between Trump's public bluster and private concerns, anger and anxiety, Parscale's demotion is a shining example of that abyss. The truth that any politician knows is that he doesn't get rid of his campaign manager unless things go well. And especially he doesn't get rid of his campaign manager 111 days before the election, unless things are REALLY wrong.

Which, for Trump, they are. Surprisingly so. A new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday showed former Vice President Joe Biden with a whopping 52% to 37% advantage over the incumbent. An NBC-Wall Street Journal poll also released Wednesday showed Biden 11 about Trump. Polls in changing states like Florida, Michigan, and Wisconsin show Biden comfortably ahead, and there are even polls in typically red states like Arizona, Texas, and Georgia that suggest Biden is competitive with Trump in those places.

Things have gotten so bad for Trump that disabled nonpartisan politicians are now predicting a Democratic Senate inauguration due to the disastrous numbers of current Trump polls. Speaking of republicans retaking the majority of the House is non-existent. Each sign points to an apocalyptic election for Republicans, one that could delay the party at the state and national levels for years, if not decades.

Trump, publicly, does not acknowledge any of this. Even by announcing the removal of Parscale and the promotion of Stepien, Trump sought to launch the 2020 election as a trap.

"This should be much easier as our survey numbers are increasing rapidly, the economy is improving, vaccines and therapy will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities," he wrote in a Facebook post about the movements.

But, on some level, he knows how bad things are. This, from CNN's report on Parscale removal, comes to that:

"The future of Parscale, who had been praised by the President and his allies as a digital guru who helped secure Trump's first electoral effort and became his re-election campaign manager in early 2018, had been in serious doubt. for weeks. In addition to the president Downgraded poll numbers, Trump was furious after a much-hyped comeback to the campaign faded in late June. Sand seat but out as well. "

Now, it's important to remember that Parscale's demotion is reportedly expected to remain in a diminished role as head of the campaign's digital operation, not fundamentally altering the career trajectory or even Trump's re-election effort.

As all the written stories about the campaign restructuring pointed out, Parscale may have had the title of campaign manager, but Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, was always the real boss of the campaign. Kushner, as he was in the 2016 race, is the closest person to Trump, he is literally a family, and he is the decisive ending in most things.

(Why, you ask, does Kushner not have the title of campaign manager? My guess: He doesn't want public responsibility if things go wrong.)

And, because Trump is Trump, even Kushner is overridden by him. Most candidates believe they are the best political strategist they have and Trump is no different. In fact, he is more involved in the micro pieces of the campaign than most candidates for national office.

Then there is this: the average person has no idea who Parscale is. Or Stepien So moving them within the campaign doesn't change the fundamental problems facing Trump. His management of the coronavirus pandemic has been an absolute disaster, in terms of public health and political reverberations. His muffled response to the nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody in late May has fueled tensions rather than calmed them. Even the economy, once considered Trump's trump card in the 2020 election, has turned against him. In Quinnipiac's poll, 50% said Biden would do a better job of managing the economy, while 45% said Trump would. That's a reversal of a June Q poll that gave Trump a 51% -45% advantage over Biden in the economy.

Bottom line: Things are bad for Trump. Very bad.

It's worth noting that Trump had three campaign managers in his 2016 career: Corey Lewandowski, Paul Manafort, and finally Kellyanne Conway. He managed to win anyway. Which, if you're looking for the most silver coating possible in this dark cloud, might suggest that Trump is simply not bound by traditional political rules.

But shuffling your campaign staff won't magically fix all the problems that plague your reelection bid. The measures amount to an acknowledgment by the President that the 2020 race is not close to where he wants him to be and that things must change if he wants to have a chance to win.

Will you ever say that publicly? Of course, no! He will continue to insist that he is going to win easily, and he will delight the public with stories of how no one said he could win in 2016. But the moves Trump made on Wednesday night speak louder than any word he says publicly. And they say this: I am in deep trouble.