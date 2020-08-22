even-fox-news-pundits-praised-joe-biden-for-this

Michael Smerconish breaks down highlights from the Democratic National Convention, one of the strongest being 13-year-old Brayden Harrington. Harrington, who struggles with a stutter similar to one Joe Biden had as a child, may have provided Biden inoculation against attacks on his mental faculties.
